April is National Guitar Month, but that means little to Jerry McCumber of Jerry’s Music Studio in Shell Rock.
For Jerry, every month is guitar month. Those readers who know Jerry will not find it hard to imagine that cherubic face playing polkas on an accordion as a youngster in the 1950s.
But that all changed in 1964 with the British Invasion of the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan television show. That night, Jerry decided he would abandon the accordion to become a guitar player in what amounted to a religious conversion.
“The Beatles changed everything for me,” says Jerry, a high school freshman at the time. “I forgot about polkas and even studying.”
Jerry first rented a guitar from Iverson’s in Waverly for six weeks and took lessons there. Then he bought a Gibson Melody Maker guitar, which was a common guitar at that time.
“But I knew I would eventually get a Rickenbacker,” he says with his eyes twinkling.
After all, a Rickenbacker was what John Lennon was playing on the Ed Sullivan show. For Jerry McCumber, rock and roll was here to stay, and the Beatles did it for him. His face lights up as he recalls, “It was the hair, the clothes, everything about the Beatles that inspired me and an entire generation.”
By 1966, Jerry McCumber’s all-night-guitar-playing practice sessions paid off. Jerry got a call from Roger Schellhorn who asked him to play in a band with Woody Negan, Dave Lewiston, and Ted Moore.
Jerry drew in his younger brother, Dan, to play the organ and the band called itself “You, Me, and the Rest of Us.”
It didn’t take long for them to become a local sensation.
They practiced in the front room of Roger’s house when they were not playing out somewhere, usually three times a week.
Their first gig was the Waverly 4H building. Then they played the VFW in Waverly with borrowed amplifiers from music stores.
By then, Jerry was a sophomore in high school, and he notes that he had stopped studying. But he did not stop learning — he just refocused on learning how to play guitars. Jerry also had a business mind, even back then. Jerry and his brother Dan decided to form their own group called the Blue Sapphires.
They invited a student from Wartburg College to play drums and Bob Hinders to sing. Jerry played lead guitar and Dan played bass on the organ. They played at the VFW and the Rendezvous. “The Rendezvous was our place,” laughed Jerry, “we packed the house there.” We played Wednesday night, Friday night, and Saturday night.
In 1968 the band changed their name again to the Mystic Blues and Jerry got a Rickenbacker.
The band had matured and were now into better instruments, amplifiers, and speakers. In those days, musical talent got you into a band, and so did musical equipment.
Also, band members would often switch bands to be where the action was at the time. Roger rejoined them with a Kalamazoo Gibson made in Detroit and Dan got Leslie cabinet speakers for his organ.
Jerry bought his Firebird Gibson then to vary his sound effects. Band members came and went. Jerry’s youngest brother Joe joined to play drums. The Mystic Blues had a fan base. The band was taking in money, at least enough to pay for their gas and gas for the fan base to follow them around to gigs. They even went to Illinois for a gig in a Volkswagen bus.
They were living the dream, playing locally, Oelwein, Sumner, and as far as Humboldt and Grundy Center to crowds as large as five hundred and even 1,000 screaming teenagers. They played for street dances and even at the Sir Lounge.
Jerry has amusing memories of playing for all sorts of crowds, including a rough biker group that expressed a dislike for their music, “until they got tanked,” laughed Jerry, “and then they loved us!”
The made enough money to cover the cost of instruments and equipment. “Things were cheap then compared to now,” says Jerry. Their older brother Steve joined the band to further the hype, not as a musician, but to promote the image. He would drive the band members in ahead of the equipment with his 68 GTX. “He was the good looking one,” says Jerry, “he would attract the girls.”
Cars were a big part of the image of the 1960s rock and roll era. Jerry’s band was inspired by the local Waverly IBTC band. They were older and very cool. They also drove convertibles. Hot cars were all part of what was so seductive about the 1960s.
But nothing this cool lasts forever. The Mystic Blues played their way through high school and even for a full year before getting day jobs. But one by one, the band members dropped out to join other bands or to get married. Still, the band stayed together for nearly a decade before they broke up completely by 1976.
Playing in a band was exciting, but Jerry’s real passion is playing guitars. As a band member, Jerry developed his obsession with the different sounds various guitars make, playing on all the guitars at Iverson’s Music Store in Waverly and Stuart’s music store in Waterloo to assess their sounds. Jerry mostly played electrics, but he would use different guitars for different songs. “Ticket to Ride,” by the Beatles required an acoustic twelve string with an electric pickup. He also used it for “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
The Gibson guitar had heavy gauge strings, which produced a great rhythm sound, but he used a guitar with lighter strings to play lead. If the band played for a large venue, they brought in bigger amps. Jerry left that part to other band members.
He was always the guitar man. He wanted the prettiest guitars with the most exotic sounds. Jerry even once owned an expensive Mosrite. It had double necks, one neck with six strings and one with twelve strings. Jerry sighs nostalgically when he thinks about when he traded it for a Fender Stratocaster, one of the most famous guitars made in the USA. “I wish I still had that one,” he sighs.
Jerry notes that he would keep exotic guitars for about six months and trade them for something else while the band experimented with the sound effects they could create with mics and various amplifiers.
Guitars became Jerry’s guiding light and profound sense of purpose that to this day, remains the center of his life. While he studied photography at Hawkeye Tech and ran a photography studio for many years to make a living, Jerry continued to play and acquire guitars.
He would buy them at pawn shops and Bob’s Guitars in Cedar Falls because he loves them so much. Together with his partner Pat Melver, Jerry runs a guitar lesson studio at 227 S. Cherry Street in downtown Shell Rock. Jerry bought the former barber shop in 1979 and has taught over two hundred students in that space since that time.
Jerry instructs students of all ages, from grade school to senior citizens. The youngest was a four-year-old girl who was really good, he remembers. His oldest is seventy-two and making great progress learning to play “Pipeline.” Jerry affirms that it is never too late to learn to play guitar or to learn to play better. Jerry started giving lessons to kids who could not afford them by charging only five dollars a lesson. He teaches them all the songs he played in the band, especially the Beatles. Jerry also counsels them to be careful about the groups they join as musicians.
Jerry lets the students play the guitars he keeps in his studio. He has given guitars to some kids who could not afford them and sold some to other students.
Others are designated to favorite students in his will. Jerry does not sell his favorites anymore, however, like his Les Paul Gibson. He even has a Les Paul guitar case with a pink lining from the late 50’s or early 60’s that is worth several thousand dollars.
Jerry enjoys the world of rock and roll surrounded by over fifty guitars, twenty amplifiers, and several specialty cases. His favorites include a Hofner base fiddle guitar like the one Paul McCarney played.
Only Paul’s was brown and left-handed, reminds Jerry. Jerry also has a Rickenbacker like the one Roger McGuinn of the Birds played and another Rickenbacker like the one Tom Petty played back in the 80’s. But Jerry mostly thinks of John Lennon when he thinks of Rickenbackers.
Jerry remains enthralled with the beauty of his Roland Fender Stratocaster. The Fender Strat was designed to mirror the tail fins and imaginative colors of Detroit’s automobiles.
With a touch of a dial, Jerry can go from a D tuning to a G tuning or change the sound to a baritone or a twelve string. Jerry is glad to show anyone the guitars and tell you about them, but you can quickly become lost in the language of guitar technology. Like the one that has a synthesizer built in that will give you any sound you want. Jerry even has an Eddie Van Halen Wolfgang Special.
It has a knob that you can turn to drop the E string to a D and all sorts of special tuning devices. Jerry makes it sound easy, but it is very sophisticated technology. What is easy to comprehend is Jerry’s closing statement to this interview, “When I come into this room, these guitars are all screaming, play me, play me!”
It is also easy to understand why guitars have such a special fascination for the human spirit. Especially during times of personal and social stress, they bring comfort and amplification to the soul.
They unite us with one another. About 2.3 million guitars are sold in the United States every year. It is no surprise that guitar sales increased during the pandemic.
While there is currently a shortage of new guitars, there is always an abundance of used instruments on the market April may have been national guitar month, but any month is a good month to pick up a guitar.
And Jerry is always taking on new students, young and old.