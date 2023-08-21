Gen Z students possess high ideals and big ambitions but often lack knowledge of personal finance, history and civics that impact the very issues about which they care so passionately.
Many of that generation (born 1997-2012) have been disenfranchised by sectarian politics and pedagogical ineptitude (not to mention the Covid pandemic, Great Recession, social media and artificial intelligence).
Enumerating these challenges will not resolve them. There are no timely solutions. Legislatures, state departments of education and local school boards have other, often discordant, priorities. But schoolteachers and college professors can take a vital first step and infuse their lesson plans, syllabuses and modules with the requisite knowledge that elucidates their subjects.
Instructors know the process. They have done so with other important topics, such as diversity, ensuring that multicultural components are addressed across the curricula. They have been mindful about trigger warnings, school safety and student mental health. Now they are addressing ChatGPT, revamping assignments to circumvent plagiarism. The list goes on.
These topics are significant. They should be covered. But they also create a fundamental problem: time.
We ask instructors to handle issues beyond their pay scales. And many discover that time is running out, not in the existential sense but in the practical one. They cannot live up to the catalogue description about what their classes are supposed to cover.
This creates “the knowledge gap.”
Gen Z knows a little about a lot of topics, and a little learning is a dangerous thing — that still-relevant line from Alexander Pope’s 1711 poem, “An Essay on Criticism.”
That citation happened to fit the occasion. Knowledge is not progressive or conservative; it merely applies. It spans across the rainbow of sources and pedagogies. Teachers opt to cite what- and whomever helps students comprehend their classwork and apply tenets to current events and careers.
But the issue of time has to be addressed so that Gen Z can get the education that they, the public and parents are paying for.
Speaking of money, one survey shows that 3 out of 4 teens (74%) feel unprepared to deal with personal finance, with nearly half (49%) never having made a budget and more than a third (41%) not knowing if they have to pay taxes.
The irony, of course, is that Gen Z has an abundance of information about that topic, along with myriad apps to help organize expenditures. But students may not know how to utilize them or why they should.
Steven Robertson, author of “Aliens Among Us: The Disconnected Generation,” writes pervasively about this phenomenon. “Despite the wealth of available data, there is often a deficiency in the comprehension, contextualization, and practical application of this information, which is traditionally acquired through experience, mentorship, and the gradual cultivation of wisdom.”
In particular, Robertson says Gen Z needs “a deeper understanding and discernment of knowledge”; else, they will not know when and where it applies.
This is especially important in civics. A survey commissioned by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni addresses the nation’s knowledge crisis. “Colleges and universities significantly contribute to the problem by chipping away at their core requirements in essential areas of knowledge.”
The ACTA notes that “U.S. history is often first on the chopping block: Only 18% of colleges require students to take foundational courses in U.S. government or history,” leading to embarrassing errors. According to the survey, only 12% know that it was the 13th Amendment abolished slavery, 30% think the Equal Rights Amendment gave women the right to vote; and 18% chose Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the author of the New Deal” enacted by President Franklin Roosevelt.
History is all about time. It’s time that teachers organize their lesson plans and lectures, emphasizing priorities, reducing assignments and review sessions, increasing discussion and engagement, and explaining the role of knowledge in course outlines and syllabuses.
The only way to save time is for instructors to consider how they are spending it, from taking attendance to grading essays that chatbots may have created. The required essay is on life support. Deal with it.
Education Week recommends 30 ways for teachers to save time. “Time is the treasured friend of the effective teacher. It’s the vehicle through which the teacher crafts magical lessons, builds relationships, and ‘sharpens the saw.’”
Every class should have a dedicated website replete with videos, study guides, historical links and additional resources for students to consult outside of classes, assigning that responsibility to them rather than the teacher.
Neither should teachers rely on classes alone as vehicles of knowledge, often imparted during office hours and advising, extracurricular events and outings, as well as job shadowing and mentorships.
Instructors need time to enhance their own knowledge base and introduce the latest innovations into their classes. Of course, that means their department heads and deans have to consider funding professional development and research leaves. But often these are not available due to funding.
Teachers largely are on their own as legislatures debate divisive topics, deride equity and inclusion, ban TikTok and books, and revise history along political lines. Educators have to remember what attracted them to the classroom in the first place: critical thinking, lifelong learning, making a difference.
Teachers changes lives. Gen Z deserves it. We need to celebrate both.