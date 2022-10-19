Voting mailbox

County auditors can begin mailing out absentee ballots to Iowans who have requested one as early voting begins in the 2022 general election.

 Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch

Early voting begins in Iowa Wednesday for the Nov. 8 general election, in which Iowans will make their choices in races including the governor and U.S. senator.

Iowans looking to cast an absentee ballot in this year’s election have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 to request their ballot. That shorter request window is one of multiple changes to Iowa’s voting rules which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law in recent years. That law also changed rules on how to return absentee ballots both in person and by mail, and the cutoff time for when ballots received will be counted.

Robin Opsahl is an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering the state Legislature and politics. Robin has experience covering government, elections and more at media organizations including Roll Call, the Sacramento Bee and the Wausau Daily Herald, in addition to working on multimedia projects, newsletters and visualizations. They were a political reporter for the Des Moines Register covering the Iowa caucuses leading up to the 2020 presidential election, assisting with the Register’s Iowa Poll, and reporting on Iowa’s 4th District elections. This article appeared on Oct. 19 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.