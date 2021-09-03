With a little more than a week to go before the filing deadline for the Nov. 2 city and school elections, some may wonder what seats are going to be on the ballot this year.
This is the second time that the municipal and school board elections will be held at the same time after a recent state law combined them. Candidacy petitions need to be filed with the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, with the exception of the City of Sumner, where those need to be filed with the Sumner City Clerk, by 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
All mayoral positions and approximately half of the city council seats are up for election this year, along with 11 school board slots. Voters in Sumner will vote on one municipal and one school ballot question, as will residents in the Wapsie Valley school district.
In the City of Waverly, voters will pick a mayor and four City Council members as well as two trustees on the Waverly Health Center board. The incumbents are Mayor Adam Hoffman, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe and trustees Roger Johnson and Barbara Lutz.
So far, Hoffman, Birgen, Kangas and Rathe have filed their paperwork, with Drenkow having announced a bid for re-election, and Phil Trimble announcing a challenge for Ward 5.
In Janesville, David Beenblossom has filed for re-election for mayor, as has Dennis Miller for City Council. The other two at-large seats available are currently held by Sue Stapleton, who was last elected in 2017, and Jeff Conover, who had replaced Alvin Worrell on the council.
In Tripoli, Brendt Bernard has his petition filed to run for another two-year term as mayor. There are four seats available on the City Council this year, with the three regular seats, currently occupied by Ray Carlson, Jordan Shonka and Linda Nilges, and one to fill out a vacancy, as Rollie Ott was appointed on July 19 for that seat that was voted on in 2019.
Meanwhile, Denver will vote for a mayor, which unlike most others in the area is a four-year term, and three council members. The incumbents are Mayor Rod Diercks and council members Gavin Carman, Sean Hartman and Joel Wikner.
Frederika also will vote for a mayor and three council members. Duane Meihost is the current mayor, and the seats available on the council are currently held by Jody Meyer, Tamara Rosol and Neil Whitney.
Plainfield will have two council members and mayor on the 2021 ballot. Thomas Giese is the mayor, and the council seats are currently occupied by Blake Franzen and Clyde Balvanz.
In Readlyn, the two council seats available have Keith Brunscheon and Joseph Jones in them. Jones was voted in 2019 to fill a vacancy. Dan Wedemeier is the mayor.
Sumner’s mayor is Billy Lehmkuhl, who was appointed in March to fill a vacancy when Jeff Smith left the post after being elected in 2019. Sumner’s mayor is a four-year term that is staggered with Denver’s term.
Meanwhile, there are three seats available on Sumner’s council. Darren Paulus was the only one of the three who was elected when his seat was last up in 2017, while the other two incumbents, Stacie Schroeder and Brian Bockhaus, were replacements. Bockhaus was appointed after Smith became mayor, and Schroeder was appointed in March to fill in for David Priebe.
Sumner also will have a ballot issue for the Sumner Municipal Light Plant. Public Measure BW asks whether the board of trustees for the utility should increase from three to five seats.
All school districts in the area will vote for two board members with the exception of Wapsie Valley, which elects three. Waverly-Shell Rock will choose at-large for districts 1 and 4, held by Corrie Ramige and Kerri VanEe, respectively.
The board seats in Denver available have Ryan Sheridan and Scott Krebsbach as incumbents, while Janesville will vote on the spots held by Lindsey Eibey and Tracy Meyer. Tripoli has at-large seats available currently filled by Amy Brocka and Gordon Davis.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg district will vote on an at-large seat held by Dave Hassman and for the Fredericksburg director district held by Lonnie Schult. They will also consider Public Measure BX, which would establish a revenue purpose statement for the Secure an Advance Vision for Education (SAVE) sales tax fund.
Wapsie Valley’s three board seats up for grabs are in District 2, held by Brent Sauerbrei, District 3, held by Rustie Kane, and District 5, Jeannie Wolf. Those residents also will consider a ballot issue to renew the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.
Polls will be open Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and run through 8 p.m. Absentee ballots will be available on Oct. 13.