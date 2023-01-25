The Waverly Health Center (WHC) Auxiliary is now accepting applications for its annual scholarships. These scholarships are given to WHC employees who are currently full-time or part-time students or persons within the WHC service area who have graduated high school and have completed or are completing one year of education in a health career field.
Selection is based on scholastic standing as well as financial needs of the applicant. An Auxiliary committee will choose this year’s recipients. Scholarship amounts are a minimum of $1,000.