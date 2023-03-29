The Birthing Center at Waverly Health Center (WHC) hosts several breastfeeding and prenatal classes throughout the year. Both will be taking place at WHC in the coming weeks. To view all upcoming class dates, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/classes/
Tuesday, April 11
6 to 8 a.m. – Breastfeeding Class
Choosing how to feed your child is an important decision. This breastfeeding class was designed and is taught by an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) to help expecting mothers review basic principles and learn what to expect when breastfeeding.
This class is open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not. Fee is $20. Class is held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC.
Space is limited, so please call the birthing center to register at (319) 352-4953.
Saturday, April 22
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Prenatal Class
This prenatal class has been designed to help expectant mothers and support persons prepare for the birth of your child, including labor and delivery. Fee is $35.
The class is held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Space is limited, so please call the birthing center to register at (319) 352-4953.