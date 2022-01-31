Waverly has taken a hold of the heart of Matt Johnson and his family.
The newly hired Waverly Health Center CEO has been in town for a relatively short time, but he says he is here to plant roots and make a difference in the important work done at the hospital and in the community his family now calls home.
Being at the helm of the hospital, which prides itself on its workplace culture and patient-centered care, is an honor and a responsibility Johnson has fully embraced.
In the past few weeks, since he took office on Jan. 4, he has been focused on learning, from the ground up, the needs of the organization so he can fine-tune his leadership efforts in service to its goals, its staff and healthcare providers, as well as to the ultimate reason for the hospital’s existence — the patients it serves.
“The executive team has been bringing me up to speed on all the operations,” Johnson said during a recent interview in his office.
The just renovated executive area, where Johnson’s office is located, is only one instance of the transformation the hospital has been undergoing in the past few years.
All of it had been in the planning and fundraising stages for some years now, but the resulting changes have taken public visibility more recently with the opening of the state-of-the-art Emergency Department last year, and more recently, the adjacent Christophel Clinic.
That those additions — and the accompanying fundraising — continued and succeeded during the first two years of the global pandemic, with its multiple “firsts” of uncharted turbulence in everything from protocols to supply chain delays, is telling of the dedication of the hospital staff and of the community’s appreciation of having a critical access hospital in its midst.
Meanwhile, as the new additions were going up, some of the older parts of the hospital have been undergoing deep transformations as well. These are not as visible to the driving-by public, but greatly cherished by the patients and the staff. Their overall purpose and impact is to improve access, navigability and enhance patient privacy while adding such workplace benefits as more light, comfort, convenience and even a spark of joy with the original artwork of Kip Ladage, the county’s nature photographer of note.
Coming in to lead an organization with so many projects under way and at a time of healthcare challenges related to the pandemic on top of the ongoing shifts in the field at the state and national levels is, admittedly, not a job for the faint of heart.
However, Johnson is well positioned to lead and handle challenges in times of transitions as his military training, his education and his experience in health care have well equipped him with the skills to do so.
An Army veteran, he served in the 4th Infantry Division as a nuclear, biological and chemical operations specialist, among other duties. At one point in his military career, he was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Prior to coming to Waverly, Johnson served at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa, for 11 years, with the last two as CEO and president.
He holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy and a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Des Moines University in Des Moines, and a bachelor’s degree in sports medicine from Simpson College in Indianola.
In his work in the medical field, Johnson has advocated for larger issues through the Iowa Hospital Association, he said, but in front of him today, as in front of the community of similar healthcare organizations in rural Iowa, are these issues: recognizing and funding EMS as an essential service; mental health care; telehealth reimbursement; and malpractice reform, among other developing issues.
In Bremer County, the Board of Supervisors recently voted to recognize EMS as an essential service and work is under way to ultimately pass a measure to fund the services and ensure their longevity.
So far, Johnson’s first impression of the hospital boils down to this:
“We are friends and family taking care of friends and family,” he said. “We are truly embracing our status as a community hospital.”’
In essence, the main reason why Johnson took the job in town is because the hospital’s values align with his vision of healthcare.
Adding to that determination were also the offerings of the community, which collectively add to the lifestyle appeal Johnson and his wife, Molly, wanted for their four children, Evan, 11, Aaron, 9, Madelyn, 4, and Ian, 2.
The excellence of the school system was a draw, he said, but so were other community assets, such as The W, the wellness center built as a result of the collaboration of Wartburg College and the city and opened in 2008.
“The W is a great facility and the childcare services there are amazing,” he said. “That’s above and beyond anything I have seen in any community, and it is a testament of having an asset like a local college.”
Other attractions also played a part in the family decision. Local restaurants, Get Roasted, the coffee shop on West Bremer Avenue, and its neighbor, the Bremer Brewing Company, are among the places the Johnsons have gotten to know.
An outdoors lover, Johnson said the trails and the nearby parks also added to Waverly’s appeal.
But looking at the community on a brochure is different from experiencing it from within.
One telling story, which impressed Johnson once he grounded himself here, was what he witnessed one day during the thick of Iowa’s winter in the parking lot at the hospital.
A maintenance worker was giving rides to employees in the bone-chilling cold. He honked at Johnson and asked him if he needed a ride, catching him a bit off guard, as the CEO was unaccustomed to such committed care for strangers and warm hospitality.
“That level of personalized care, I have never seen that before,” he said.
The town’s open arms approach has extended beyond work for the Johnson family in the short time they have been here. Old friends have reached out and, as life would have it, the interconnectedness of a small community has made for an extended family.
“The community has been very welcoming,” he said.
“I truly foresee we will be here for some time, we are putting roots down.”