Waverly Health Center CEO Matt Johnson has resigned Oct. 19, just 10 months after he took the job at the community hospital.
Chief Nursing Officer Jodi Geerts has been appointed as the interim CEO.
“Jodi has a wealth of experience and brings consistency to the operations, ensuring our patients continue to receive great care,” said Phil Jones, the chairman of the five-member hospital board of trustees.
Johnson sent a brief memo announcing his resignation, expressing his best wishes to the staff.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve Waverly Health Center and the community,” he said.
He was hired Jan. 4 to replace former CEO Jim Atty.
Johnson took the leadership post at the hospital at a time of major transitions, including a transformative renovation and fundraising campaigns.
“We appreciate Matt’s leadership and service to the patients, staff and providers during his time at Waverly Health Center,” Jones, the board chair, told Waverly Newspapers. “We wish him well.”
