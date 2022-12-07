The Waverly Health Center (WHC) Foundation unveiled its “Beyond the Building Campaign” donor wall on Thursday, Dec. 1. The event celebrated raising over $2.3 million for WHC’s major building expansion and renovation project.
On May 14, 2020, the hospital broke ground on its 40,000-square-foot expansion and 31,000-square-foot renovation. The event was held virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Over two years later, WHC was excited to invite supporters onsite to celebrate the completion of the project.
The Donor Wall features the names of those who gave in support of the project.
With over 130 people in attendance, the event featured tours of the new facility and refreshments in the newly remodeled green entrance lobby. Attendees were also treated to a demonstration of the hospital’s new Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System. The new system is the first in the Cedar Valley and is used for total knee and total hip replacement surgery.
The initial planning for WHC’s major building project began in 2016. The hospital’s top priorities were a new emergency department, more clinic space for family practice and visiting specialists and improved wayfinding for patients and visitors. The new emergency department opened in September of 2021 and the new Christophel Clinic and Outpatient Medical and Pain services opened soon after, completing the 40,000-square-feet of new building space.
The past year of construction has focused on the renovation of 31,000-square-feet of existing space. In recent months, the facility has relocated the General & Bariatric Surgery Clinic, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation, Respiratory Therapy and Cardiovascular services into new spaces. With the project nearing completion, the new green entrance lobby and registration bays are now open. In the coming weeks, the Auxiliary Gift Garden will relocate into the green entrance.
The $36 million project will be paid for through USDA and bank loans, hospital reserves and fundraising. The hospital is working with INVISION Architecture, Modus Engineering and Graham Construction.
“Sharing the unveiling in person with donors was absolutely heartwarming,” stated Emily Neuendorf Frederick, foundation director. “Our donors helped bring this project to life and we were honored to celebrate them.”