The Waverly Health Center (WHC) Foundation unveiled its “Beyond the Building Campaign” donor wall on Thursday, Dec. 1. The event celebrated raising over $2.3 million for WHC’s major building expansion and renovation project.

On May 14, 2020, the hospital broke ground on its 40,000-square-foot expansion and 31,000-square-foot renovation. The event was held virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Over two years later, WHC was excited to invite supporters onsite to celebrate the completion of the project.