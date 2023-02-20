Waverly Health Center (WHC) hosted a special Speakers Series on Tuesday, February 7 to highlight the Mako SmartRobotics™ Surgery System. Over 70 community members attended to learn about the new robotic-arm assisted surgery system. The presentation was given by Robert Bartelt, MD, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists at WHC.
During the presentation, Dr. Bartelt used the Mako system to demonstrate how it works during surgery. Attendees were able to watch the robotic-arm in action and ask questions about the procedure.
WHC is the only hospital in the Cedar Valley offering Mako SmartRobotics™ for knee and hip replacement surgery. Patients who undergo knee or hip replacement with this new system experience less pain and quicker recovery, according to clinical studies.
“Mako is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed. The new technology allows surgeons to provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific anatomy,” said Jodi Geerts, CEO. “Our orthopedic surgeons have information at their fingertips that they’ve never had access to before.”
Dr. Bartelt will be presenting this Speakers Series quarterly, with the next presentation on Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet.
For more information, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ortho