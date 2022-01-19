Starting Wednesday, the Waverly Health Center is implementing the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate for its employees.
The hospital leadership met on Tuesday to review the mandate, which had been articulated by the CMS as early as last fall, but subsequently put on hold while legal challenges had been making their way through the courts.
Since the Jan. 13 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the CMS authority to issue the vaccine mandate for healthcare institutions, based on their duty to ensure the safety of patients, the hospital reinstated the earlier policy to comply with CMS.
The deadline is March 15.
The mandate allows for religious and medical exemptions employees can claim, and once those are reviewed and accepted, the hospital will have to put in place additional mitigation measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees.
Heidi Solheim, the hospital’s chief operating officer, said the mandate applies to all hospital employees, not just the medical staff that directly interacts with patients.
She estimated that more than 80% of the employees have been vaccinated already.
If the mandate compliance is not implemented, the hospital cannot bill Medicare or Medicaid for its services.
Solheim said that the hospital will work to educate unvaccinated employees on the vaccines, and the hope is that compliance would be achieved.
“We are having conversations to educate staff on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to help them make informed choices,” she said.
She added that as in any business, management is worried about employees opting to leave rather than get vaccinated.
“We really don’t want to lose any staff over it,” she said. “But we have to do what’s required of our organization, and that is exemption or vaccination.”
Solheim added that all healthcare facilities are subject to the mandate, which means that employees would not be able to move jobs to another hospital.
“They will probably have to leave the healthcare field altogether,” she said.
She said that the leadership is working on the mandate implementation and having conversations with the employees to map out the options.
If employees opt for the vaccine, the first shot must be in arms by Feb. 13.
Solheim said the booster shot is not part of the mandate. Employees have the option of using the clinics offered at the hospital or going to a pharmacy like at Hy-Vee or Walgreens.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of patients and staff,” Solheim said. “We have to do what’s required of our organization. It’s time to move forward.”