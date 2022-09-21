“And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.” Deuteronomy 6:6-7 ESV
It used to be that Memorial Day and Labor Day marked the beginning and the end of Summer. However, if you are a student, or the parents of a student, whether in Elementary or Secondary School, or in College, Summer’s end is marked by the return to school. Gone are the lazy, hazy days of Summer, of sleeping in and staying up late, of vacations, and copious amounts of leisure time. Back to school means the return of the routine, the regulated, the scheduled, and the known, for both students and their families. While we all enjoy, and need, times of leisure and unstructured relaxation, there is a part of us that craves the routine, the structured, and the ordered, that finds comfort in known expectations, goals, and timelines. From toddlers testing their parents’ boundaries in order to confirm that they are there, to adolescents in open rebellion against those boundaries, to adulthood where a balance is established between work and leisure, freedom and restraint, human beings crave order and routine, clear rules and expectations, even if we at times deny it and imagine ourselves antinomians.
Our LORD who made us knows this about us. He has written His own Law (Torah) upon our hearts, upon the hearts of both believer and unbeliever alike. Likewise, God’s Word, the Holy Scriptures, is replete with proverbs, exhortations, and laments concerning the blessings of ordering our lives according to His Law and the ramifications of living contrary to it. As valuable and necessary as secular education is for our growth and development as members of society and for forming us to be responsible citizens of our communities, states, and nation, so is God’s Word and Law valuable and necessary for our growth, development, and formation as His children created for life with Him in His kingdom that will not pass away.
In his Proverbs, Solomon, blessed with godly wisdom, exhorts parents to “Train up a child in the way he should go,” with the promise that “even when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6 ESV). Parents who fear the LORD have an obligation to instruct their children in God’s Word and Commandments and to guard, keep, protect, and encourage them in it throughout their lives. Similarly, the LORD has commanded His people saying,
“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might. And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates” (Deuteronomy 6:4-9 ESV, emphasis mine).
The Word and Law of God, His Torah, is to fill, define, guide, and direct the entirety of our lives. They are to be on our hearts at all times. We are to teach them diligently to our children. They are to guide our conversations in our homes. And, they are to be on our minds and hearts at home, work, and school, while we are awake and when we are sleeping. That means, God’s Word and Commands are not to be an afterthought or to take a secondary or tertiary place to other priorities. And, that means that education in God’s Word and Commands must take priority over and inform, guide, and direct secular education. Now, do not hear me wrong; I am not calling for religious education in public schools. No, my meaning is for the parents and guardians of children: It is your responsibility, your vocation, to train up your children in the way they should go so that when they are tested they will have a solid foundation upon which to stand and remain firm upon the Truth of God’s Word. And, they will face testing in school, from their peers, from the media, and from countless others. No loving parent would send their children out into the world unprepared, and that is why we send them to school. And yet, too often we send our children out into the world, even to school, spiritually unprepared, unschooled in the Truth of God’s Word and Law, and therefore unable to discern the Truth from a distortion of the truth, even a lie.
Martin Luther believed that the home was the primary place for religious education and that the Head of the Household (the Husband and Father) should teach the Word and Commands of God to his wife and children. Over time, parents abdicated their responsibility and vocation to train up their children in the way they should go to the Church. This was the advent of Sunday School and Parochial Education. Now, there is nothing wrong with these; indeed, they can be of great benefit and assistance to parents in the religious training of their children. However, they should perform an assisting and supporting role and not replace the study and teaching of God’s Word in the home. Indeed, as the new school year commences, most churches will recommence Sunday School and Spiritual Education classes for young and old. Parents will do well to make use of these assisting and supporting offerings as they strive to train up their children in the way they should go.
If the LORD’s Word and Law have not been central, defining, and guiding in your household and family, it might seem a daunting task to begin to make it so. However, it truly need not be. I have a few recommendations to share that are simple and easy to begin with, and yet will deliver great blessing and fruit from God’s Word. First, plan to have at least one meal together as a family each day, and begin that meal with prayer, invoking God’s presence and blessing and offering Him thanksgiving. If you add in the reading of a small portion of Scripture, perhaps from a devotional book, that will only be a greater blessing. Second, go to Church as a family to receive God’s gifts of forgiveness, the strengthening of faith, encouragement, equipment for service to others to the glory of His Name, and for returning to Him praise and thanksgiving. You see, in the worship service, rightly understood, God serves you; your response is to serve others to His glory and to return to Him your thanksgiving and praise. Stay after church for Sunday School (for children) and for Bible Study (for adults). There, the good work the LORD has begun in you will continue to be nourished and fed by His faith-creating and life-giving Word so that you will be better able to “teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.”
The LORD bless you, and make you a blessing!