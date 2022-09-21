“And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.” Deuteronomy 6:6-7 ESV

It used to be that Memorial Day and Labor Day marked the beginning and the end of Summer. However, if you are a student, or the parents of a student, whether in Elementary or Secondary School, or in College, Summer’s end is marked by the return to school. Gone are the lazy, hazy days of Summer, of sleeping in and staying up late, of vacations, and copious amounts of leisure time. Back to school means the return of the routine, the regulated, the scheduled, and the known, for both students and their families. While we all enjoy, and need, times of leisure and unstructured relaxation, there is a part of us that craves the routine, the structured, and the ordered, that finds comfort in known expectations, goals, and timelines. From toddlers testing their parents’ boundaries in order to confirm that they are there, to adolescents in open rebellion against those boundaries, to adulthood where a balance is established between work and leisure, freedom and restraint, human beings crave order and routine, clear rules and expectations, even if we at times deny it and imagine ourselves antinomians.