WAVERLY, IA- The work of Rachel Moser, an artist and Eastern Kentucky University professor, will be on display in the Wartburg College Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Oct. 31.
“Where It Used to Be Blue,” inspired by Moser’s time aboard a research vessel among the glaciers of the Arctic, is an ongoing study of climate change and human impact on the planet. A closing reception and gallery talk with the artist will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 15, the final day of the show.
“I witnessed the beautiful blue glaciers of the Arctic turning into rubble and soot. Where it used to be blue is now covered in dirt and rocks, composing moraines that range in size from powdery silt to large rocks and boulders,” Moser wrote in her artist statement. “As the glaciers recede, remote Arctic islands are being polluted with plastic, most of which originates from the fishing industry.”
Moser earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in motion and graphic design from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art from the University of Kentucky.
Guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.