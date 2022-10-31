Where It Used to Be Blue

WAVERLY, IA- The work of Rachel Moser, an artist and Eastern Kentucky University professor, will be on display in the Wartburg College Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Oct. 31.

“Where It Used to Be Blue,” inspired by Moser’s time aboard a research vessel among the glaciers of the Arctic, is an ongoing study of climate change and human impact on the planet. A closing reception and gallery talk with the artist will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 15, the final day of the show.