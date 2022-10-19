Early voting in Iowa started Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Bremer Co. Courthouse election workers handled a steady stream of in-person voters. Here are the candidate’s on the Nov. 8 ballot:
Federal Elections
- U.S. Senator
Incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated challenger Jim Carlin in June to receive the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator. On the November ballot, he is opposed by Democratic nominee Admiral Michael Franken who was nominated over Abby Finkenauer.
- U.S. Representative — District 2
Ashley Hinson received the Republican nomination for US Representative for District 2 and is challenged by Democratic nominee Liz Mathis. Both ran unopposed in June.
State Elections
- Governor
Incumbent Kim Reynolds (with Adam Gregg) received the Republican nomination for governor, running unopposed in June. She is challenged by Democratic nominee Deidre DeJear (Eric Van Lancker), who also ran unopposed in June, and by Libertarian Rick Stewart (Marco Battaglia).
- Iowa Secretary of State
Incumbent and Republican nominee Paul D. Pate is challenged by Democratic nominee Joel Miller for the position of Secretary of State. Miller received the Democratic nomination over Eric Van Lancker in June.
- Auditor of State
Incumbent Auditor of State and Democratic nominee Ron Sand will be opposed by Republican nominee Todd Halbur who narrowly defeated Mary Ann Hanusa in June.
- Treasurer of State
Incumbent Michael L. Fitzgerald won the Democratic nomination for Treasurer of State in June and will be opposed on the Nov. ballot by Republican nominee Roby Smith.
- Secretary of Agriculture
Incumbent and Republican nominee Mike Naig is challenged by Democratic nominee John Norwood for the position of Secretary of Agriculture. Both ran unopposed in June.
- Attorney General
Incumbent and Democratic nominee Tom Miller will challenge Republican nominee Brenna Bird for the position of Attorney General. Both ran unopposed in June.
Local Elections
- State Senator District 29
Rep. Sandy Salmon received the Republican nomination for State Senator for District 29, running unopposed in the June primaries. She is running against Democratic nominee Jenn Wolff.
- State Representative District 57
Rep. Pat Grassley has received the Republican nomination for State Representative from District 57, running unopposed in June. He will be opposed by Democrat Carissa Froyum.
- State Representative District 58
Charley Thomson has received the Republican nomination for State Representative from District 58, beating out Sean T. Galleger and Jim Wright in June. He will be challenged by Democrat Dené Lundberg.
- County Supervisor — District 2
Corey Cerwinske won the Republican primary for County Supervisor in District 2, running unopposed in the June primaries. There is no Democratic nomination for the position.
- County Supervisor — District 3
Dewey Hildebrandt won the Republican primary for County Supervisor in District 3, running unopposed in June. On the Nov. ballot, he is opposed by Timothy L. Neil who is running without a party affiliation.
- County Treasurer
Adam Hoffman won the Republican primary for County Treasurer, defeating Angela Burrows in June. He will be running against Democratic nominee Erin Pratt.
- County Recorder
Missy Thurm won the Republican primary for County Recorder unopposed in June. No Democrat has been nominated for the position.
- County Attorney
Democratic nominee Jill S. Dashner will oppose Republican nominee Darius P.R. Robinson for the position of County Attorney.