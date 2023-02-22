The 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest is right around the corner. One of the most anticipated parts of the fest is the extensive list of Irish musicians and bands that entertain the guests all weekend long. Musicians from all over the world travel to Iowa to be a part of Iowa Irish Fest!
Who Will Headline on Friday?
Scythian
Scythian is a group of college friends that 12 years ago, found they share a love for Celtic Music. Since their beginning, they have headlined at multiple festivals including the U.S. Celtic Festival Circuit, Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit and of course, Iowa Irish Fest. Scythian is a crowd favorite because of their ability to engage with their audience no matter the venue, no matter the circumstance.
Who Will Headline on Saturday?
For the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest, the committee has decided to switch things up! In order to build anticipation for Saturday night, there will be a special performance held during the headlining nighttime slot. Who do you think will headline on Saturday night?
Who Will Headline on Sunday?
Gaelic Storm
It’s hard to imagine a band coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes Gaelic Storm a true anomaly. This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each performance. After two decades and over 2,000 shows, Gaelic Storm is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, Go Climb a Tree, the groups music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.
Sign up for the Battle of the Iowa Irish Bands!
Iowa Irish Fest is searching for Iowa-based musicians who enjoy entertaining with any genre of Irish music. Whether you’re a solo artist, a duet group or a large group, your talent is wanted at the Battle of the Irish Bands contest. This event is great exposure for you or your group. The sign-up is currently open and will close at midnight on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).
Contest entry is video based. Interested groups and individuals must record two of their best songs and send them to Iowa Irish Fest. In the video, be sure to introduce yourself or your group and why you have a passion for Irish music.
Option 1: Download your video entry onto a portable drive and send it to the following address:
Cedar Valley Irish Cultural Association, Battle of the Bands, 315 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.
Option 2: Submit an online video link via email at Entertainment@IowaIrishFest.com.
Video submissions will be judged by selected members of the Iowa Irish Fest committee. Entry scores will be based on musical ability and stage presence. The top four entries will be selected on April 3 for the final “battle” where the finalists will perform on stage on Thursday, August 3. The winner of the Battle of the Iowa Irish Bands will be selected at that time, will receive a $500 cash prize and will perform on one of the fest stages during the 2023 festivities!
If you have any questions, email Entertainment@IowaIrishFest.com. Good luck!
To make your fest experience even better, Iowa Irish Fest is releasing an app VERY soon! The projected launch date for the app is early March and will be available for download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Through the app, you will be able to see the full schedule of events, a map of the fest, manage your classes/workshops and so much more! Be sure to keep an eye out for the official launch date!
Make sure to follow Iowa Irish Fest on Facebook to stay up to date on everything fest related. Visit IowaIrishFest.com for more information!
Rain or shine, the fest must go on! The annual Iowa Irish Fest is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach through Irish cultural events and programs. The 2023 fest will take place August 4-6 in the Lincoln Park area of downtown Waterloo.
Presented by Veridian Credit Union.