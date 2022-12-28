Scott-Reeder

Scott Reeder

When I read the Christmas story, I always wonder: How was it that Mary came to give birth in a barn?

The Gospels say simply: “There was no room in the inn.”

Scott Reeder, a staff writer for the Illinois Times, is a veteran journalist who has worked for newspapers in the Midwest, Texas and Nevada. He has won numerous national and state journalism awards including an Investigative Reporters and Editors Medal. He lives with his wife, three daughters and a menagerie of pets near Springfield, Ill. This article appeared on Dec. 24 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.