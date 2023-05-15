A light drizzle did not deter the festive celebration on Saturday, May 13, which dedicated a new monument in Waverly’s Brookwood Park. A three-foot-wide commemorative bronze plaque, mounted an installation from the original but now removed Third Street SE “Green” Bridge, was revealed to the 50 attendees at the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission’s (WHPC) 10:30 a.m. program. The plaque describes relevant history and includes an etching of the bridge as it appeared in its prime.
Go-Hawk Manufacturing, under the supervision of Waverly-Shell Rock High School Industrial Tech teachers Bryan Benham and Ben Applegate, is the student-led business responsible for the design and fabrication of the structure.
Students Jack Thorson and Henry Litwiller proudly cut the ribbon to unveil the installation. Benham then recounted the challenges and opportunities created by this learning experience.
The program, part of WHPC’s annual celebration of National Preservation Month, also included three local awards.
Two couples received the Waverly Historic Preservation Award, given to properties that are at least 50 years old and demonstrate commitment to preservation of the honored building’s exterior.
Jim and Michele Fischer, 606 Third Avenue SW, and Phillip and Natasha Hoffman, 421 Fourth Avenue SW, were presented certificates. Their homes will be featured in a future article as well as being added to the WHPC’s website for all winners of this award at www.waverlyia.com/HPAward.
The First National Bank building, located in downtown Waverly at 98 East Bremer Avenue, was added to the Waverly Historic Register. This program recognizes properties or sites in the community that are significant in terms of history or architecture. Owners of the building are Joe Owen, Kelly Cunningham, and Ben Stroh from Cedar Falls. Current tenants on site are The Junkery and The Wooden Foot Saloon. In addition to distinctive architecture, over the years the former bank housed Waverly’s first post office, offices for doctors and other professionals, and a restaurant. A future article will explain its historic story and the building will be added to the Waverly Historic Register webpage at www.waverlyia.com/WaverlyHistoricRegister.
Stop by on the south side of the Cedar River to view Waverly’s final tribute to an historic bridge that spanned the water at Third Street SE. Descriptive signs and “The Visual Sightseeing Binoculars,” a public art installation with 3-D historic and contemporary photographs of the bridge, were dedicated in May 2022, and are also available to see in South Riverside Park.