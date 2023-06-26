Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a two-part series on emergency preparedness in the area.
Recently I assisted with a “Missing Person Exercise” in Fayette County at Volga River State Recreation Area. The scenario was that I went missing (fell off a cliff). A second person (family/friend) went looking for me on horseback and was bucked off. Responders had two people to find within the entire 5,700-acre Volga Recreation complex.
Going into the exercise the responders were provided some clues — clothing descriptions, items dropped along travel paths, those sorts of things. The information was as close to real-life as possible. Often at actual responses, we do not have much to go on initially. The same happens during exercises.
Why do we do exercises?
Exercises are done to challenge participants. We test on skills and responses we do not do often. Or, we practice things we do somewhat regularly, but maybe we have new equipment or techniques. Or, we may challenge ourselves on difficult tasks.
Another benefit of exercises is we work with partner agencies during less stressful situations. Then, if or when the bad thing happens, we already know each other and our capabilities.
Who does exercises?
Exercises are done by traditional responder agencies — Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, Dispatch (911 Centers), Emergency Communications groups, and DNR. You may be surprised to know that hospitals, public health agencies, long-term care facilities, churches, schools, CERT teams, and some private businesses/industry also conduct exercises.
What type of exercises are there?
That exercise, where people were actually out searching, was a full-scale exercise. We can do anything from a small drill (one basic procedure tested), to a table-top exercise (where we literally sit around a table and discuss our way through a situation, to functional (more discussion/more actions) to full-scales.
How are exercises planned?
For exercises to be successful, an exercise design team works through a need — such as missing person training. The scenario is developed to trigger the response — hopefully a somewhat expected response. Exercises involving a complex scenario or a large number of people may take months to design. Then, when the exercise actually begins, the exercise tends to take on a life of its own. If an exercise has been properly designed, participants will be challenged — maybe to a breaking point. The goal is to make an exercise scenario plausible enough to be challenging, but not to set up the participants to fail.
What happens after the exercise?
Following an exercise we conduct a “Hotwash” where participants can explain what worked, what maybe did not work, or how things can be improved. An after-action report is drafted that identifies corrective measures that may be taken and who is responsible for those actions.
What was learned?
I can speak only on details associated with my involvement for the exercise. I learned was that I (a missing person) was able to text my situation to Fayette County Dispatch. This was important to know since cell signal is spotty at best at Volga Recreation Area.
Further, when I texted my location to dispatch, I provided only GPS coordinates and I did not provide them in the formal format. That action challenged Fayette Dispatch to relay the GPS information to Incident Command (at the scene) and then the information was relayed to searchers on foot, horseback, or ATV.
With coordinates the search teams were able to hike in and fly a drone directly to my location.
Other information learned or reviewed was Incident Command (scene organization and leadership), communications, search techniques (foot, horses, drone) and we talked through EMS elements for the response.
How can the public assist with exercises?
Occasionally our exercises need non-responder volunteers. When that happens, I encourage you to sign-up and participate. Learn what goes into responses. Be a part of the action. Some counties utilize CERT teams (Community Emergency Response Training). Become a part of a CERT team.
Exercises are a valuable part of preparing for emergency responses. Exercises are a lot of work for all involved, but exercises are very valuable. We learn each time we conduct an exercise.
What do non-responder exercise players do during an exercise?
I will explain my role in the exercise. As one of two missing persons, I arrived early enough for my final briefing and communications check. So that responding agencies did not see me (receive clues), I hiked to my “fall spot” almost an hour before the start of the exercise. I walked quite a distance and then climbed the steep hillside below where I “fell” off the cliff.
Once in position I laid on the ground (I brought a blanket to minimize tick troubles) and waited. I heard searchers calling for me and approaching close, but since I was simulating being unresponsive, I waited quietly. Eventually we provided GPS coordinates via texting to 911 to test that process. The exercise was several hours long.