Troy Bickham

Troy Bickham

Have you ever wondered why Thanksgiving revolves around turkey and not ham, chicken, venison, beef or corn?

Almost 9 in 10 Americans eat turkey during this festive meal, whether it’s roasted, deep-fried, grilled or cooked in any other way for the occasion.

Troy Bickham is a professor of history and director of the Melbern G. Glasscock Center for Humanities Research. Having joined Texas A&M in 2003, he served in various roles at the university’s campus in Qatar from 2009-19, before returning to the Department of History. His most recent book, “Eating the Empire” (2020), investigates how food from around the world shaped British culture in the 18th century. This article on Nov. 24 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.