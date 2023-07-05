FAIRBANK - Tomorrows are no longer guaranteed.
For the Janesville baseball team, their first round fate was delayed an extra 48 hours due to inclimate weather on Saturday.
“With a longer break between games initially, I was thinking Tyler Hoodjer all the way,” head coach Ryan Destival said. “With the game change, we only had one day between now and the next game. So, I decided on Kole Haan because he pitched well against Dunkerton earlier in the year.”
The Raiders were the first to strike early in the first inning with a sacrifice fly and an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead before the Wildcats even took an at-bat.
In the third inning, Dunkerton was able to add another run to lead 3-0, but the Wildcats weren’t going down without a fight.
“The top of the order really jumped on Kole so I made the switch,” Desitval said. “You have to win today to play tomorrow. It’s playoff baseball.”
Blake Porter got Janesville on the board in the fifth with an RBI ground out, but he wasn’t done scoring runs in the inning.
Later in the fifth, Porter stepped up and hit a three-run bomb to give the Wildcats the 5-3 lead after five innings.
“It all started in the fourth inning when I gathered them in front of the dugout and told them, ‘If we can keep putting the ball in play, putting pressure on the defense, they’re going to make mistakes,’” Destival said. “It was like they flipped a switch and woke up. That’s when we broke things open.”
The Wildcats were able to add some insurance runs in the sixth inning off an RBI double from Talan Pletz and an RBI single from Dawson Graham to take down the Raiders 9-3 to advance to the next round.
Earlier in the year, the Wildcats lost to Dunkerton, but Monday night was a chance for revenge and also to prove they were a quality team.
“We faced their pitcher twice now, so we’ve seen what he has,” Destival said. “I thought our guys had good at-bats, good approaches at the plate and they were a team that I didn’t take lightly. They are a well-coached team that I respect and I play them just like I play any other good baseball team.”
Following Wapsie Valley’s 10-0 win on Monday, the Wildcats will play on Wednesday against the Warriors in Fairbank.
This provides a unique challenge with the one day of rest being the fourth of July holiday.
“The plan is to enjoy the win,” Destival said. “We are going to get up early on Tuesday, we’ll have practice and then they can go out and enjoy the evening festivities. Then we are going out and playing on Wednesday.”