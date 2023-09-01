JANESVILLE - The Wildcats were looking to match their win total from a season ago already in week two against the Wolverines of GMG.
It was all Janesville from the first drive after Dane Appleby used the play-action perfectly and found Trevor Forey for a 45-yard touchdown pass and after the two-point conversion was good, the Wildcats led 8-0 and they never looked back.
The following drive for Janesville was all over the place. After three straight penalties, the Wolverines bailed the Wildcats out after a pass interference call on third and forever. The drive ended when Jayden Butler drove it in from nine yards out, but the conversion attempt was no good and Janesville led 14-0.
On the next defensive possession for Janesville, a couple of defenders got their hands on the punt and blocked it for a recovery at the GMG 21 yard line.
Two plays later, Appleby kept it himself for a 19-yard scamper to the endzone. He and Gabe Meaney connected for the conversion and Janesville took the 22-0 lead with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.
Appleby made magic happen on the following possession after he grabbed the fumbled snap and answered the 55-yard house call and Forey caught the conversion to put Janesville ahead 30-0.
A few possessions later, the Wildcats punted for the first time in the game and GMG took advantage of it.
Jabari Woodbury scored from 60-yards out to cut the lead to 30-6 with 6:11 to play in the first half.
After driving down the field on the ground, Appleby ran in another touchdown from just three-yards out. After the successful conversion, Janesville led 38-6 with just over a minute to play in the half.
Woodbury got by the Wildcat defense for a 41-yard reception and on the next play, Rider Kupka punched it in from the one-yard line and they got six points closer, 38-12.
In the first possession of the second half for Janesville, the Appleby-Forey connection struck again, this time for 25 yards and after the conversion, Janesville went up 46-12.
Appleby used his previous running back skills once again and put the Wolverine defense on skates for a 57-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the game and the Wildcats took the 54-12 lead and ended the third quarter by that score.
In the fourth quarter, Butler attempted a 22-yard field goal, but missed just left of the uprights.
With the backups in, the Wolverines recovered a fumble at the Wildcat 10-yard line and on the next play, they ran it in to cut the lead to 54-20, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats just kneeled it down twice to end the game.
The win was the second for Janesville this season, the same as all of last year.
“I think a lot of what’s working for us is experience,” head coach Dale Eastman said. “Dane’s done a nice job these last two weeks at quarterback, the o-line is back and doing great. They’re coming around as a team and have great chemistry. They’re working hard, they want it bad. They weren’t satisfied with 2-7 last year.”
Appleby has been improving each day at the quarterback position after not playing it before this season.
“It’s been different, it’s a lot different than running back,” Appleby said. “The transition has been going really well with my great teammates, great coaches and the blockers that I’ve got. Nothing to really complain about with that.”
Being 1-0 on the week was the biggest accomplishment for Eastman and his team.
“There’s a lot of good things from tonight that we can be proud of,” Eastman said. “We still have a lot of work to do, clean up some penalties, a couple of turnovers and go from there. We are 1-0 this week and that was goal for this week.”
Janesville will take their 2-0 record up to Clarksville for a week three matchup.
Janesville.... 22 16 16 0 - 54
GMG............ 0 12 0 8 - 20