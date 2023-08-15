Beyond the sound of cars on Highway 218, the Janesville Wildcat football team is getting ready for their upcoming season.
Injuries paired with a lack of experience led to a 2-7 record for Dale Eastman’s team last year, but the season wasn’t completely lost.
“I mean you look at everything, we were hurt, we were missing some starters and I felt we could’ve won a couple of games and 4-5 looks a lot better than 2-7,” Eastman said. “You look at it as not a lot of experience, but a lot of younger kids got valuable playing experience. Those sophomores that are now juniors have experience that’ll hopefully translate to Friday nights this fall.”
Going into week two of practice, Janesville is working on a few things ahead of their scrimmage against a tough Don Bosco team.
“We look as good as we can look right now,” Eastman said. “It’s only the second week of the season, but we have been practicing well and we had a good camp. We are continuing to build on it and trying to keep the momentum going.”
Junior Dane Appleby is the leading returning rusher from last season after a year with over 500 yards and six touchdowns. The offseason was key for Appleby in getting his mind right for the workload ahead of him.
“I for sure had to get right in the offseason,” Appleby said. “I ran a lot, lifted a lot and we got some guys out here to run routes. We got some things crisp and hopefully we are ready week one, and if we aren’t, then we have something to learn from.”
Appleby is one of several players that are ready for a big year after a good chunk of the offense graduated a year ago.
“Dane’s making big strides and he was voted on as a captain by his teammates,” Eastman said. “Dawson Graham has done a great job in the weight room this offseason. Daniel Britt and Kole Hahn have done a great job in the weight room too and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
For Appleby, getting voted on as a captain was an honor because of those that have come before him in the same role.
“It means a lot to me,” Appleby said. “It means a lot because they think of me as one of their leaders and it’s so great to be one considering some of the past captains and how great they were in the past.”
Ahead of the scrimmage against the Dons, it’ll be an opportunity to play against someone else besides their own teammates as well as a good tune-up before their week one game against Northwood-Kensett.
“It’ll be a good thing to see where we are at physically and mentally,” Eastman said. “It’s easy to say you’re doing good when you come out here and are going against freshman. We have a bunch of freshman filling in roles on the scout team and that’s easy as a varsity guy. I’m looking forward to it and it will be good for the both of us.”