The Janesville girls didn’t get the win/loss record they were hoping for, but we need to give credit when credit is due.
Our team faced adversity this year in all areas. By the end of the season our JV team transitioned to the varsity squad. The speed of the game changes immensely and we were thrown in a sink or swim situation.
Having two first year coaches here everything was new to everybody. Personalities, coaching styles, expectations. On top of that; we got a late start working with these kids. All these factors lead to a struggle to find our identity as a team.
When you don’t know yourself it’s hard to work on combating your opponent. We covered a lot of fundamentals at a fast pace. We look forward to slowing these techniques down and creating good habits.
We had the opportunity to face Clarksville for our first round regional play. We put everything we had ever covered this season to the test and played a very competitive game.
We fell short in the fourth quarter, but for us as coaches it was a win. So many little things we had worked on all year came together.
Our future looks bright with such a young team, but next year we will have to find our constant. Kamryn Umthum was our glue to this team. Kamryn received second team all conference and Elizabeth Hovenga received honorable mention.