JANESVILLE - Rivalries bring out the best in teams.
On Thursday night, the Janesville volleyball team welcomed their Top of Iowa Conference rivals, Tripoli to a great match of volleyball.
"Tripoli is a great team with an outstanding tradition so it is always an intense environment and competitive atmosphere when we face them,” Janesville head coach Shelly Sorensen said. “It is a pretty big advantage to play on your home court, with familiar surroundings and we have a great student section that provides a lot of energy for our team.”
The first set was back-and-forth throughout the beginning with the home team taking a slim 7-6 lead before going on an eight-point run to lead 15-6 and force Tripoli into taking a timeout.
Kendall Thompson was swinging it hard throughout the first set and she helped Janesville take set one, 25-19.
In set two of the game, the Panthers were able to jump out to an 8-1 lead and Janesville took a timeout.
After Tripoli took a 12-3 lead, a four-point run from Janesville pulled it to 12-7, but the Panthers held on for 16-10 and 20-16 leads before taking set two, 25-21, and tying the match up at 1-1.
Set three was just as exciting, if not more, than set two as the Panthers held a slim 7-6 lead over the home team.
Through the middle part of the set, the Wildcats were able to muster up a 15-13 lead and they didn’t look back. Tripoli got within one point, 20-19 after back-to-back kills from Zoey Barnes. Hayden Anderson and Barnes teamed up for a big block to put Janesville ahead 23-20.
This lead to the Wildcats taking set three 25-23 and going up on the Panthers 2-1 in the match.
“The third set was huge, as either team could have taken that one, as it was a close battle throughout,” Sorensen said. “Both teams had opportunities and both teams made costly errors. Our team fought through, came up with some huge plays at very crucial moments, and was able to come up with the win. That momentum went right into the final set.”
It was all Janesville in set four as they pulled away for the 25-14 set four win to take the match 3-1.
“Tripoli is a great team and served very tough, taking us out of system many times throughout the match,” Sorensen said. “Fortunately, we were able to come up with enough good first touches on defense to run our offense and get the kills we needed in transition. Tripoli also played great defense, forcing us to keep trying to find openings on their court, without making unforced errors. Overall, we did a pretty good job of that.”
Thompson led the way with 17 kills for the Wildcats and she added 16 digs on defense. Isabel Bernard led the Panthers with 15 kills and Emilee Blasburg added 13 for them.
Thompson and middle hitter Kaylee LaPlant combined for 32 kills on Thursday night. LaPlant really showed out with her accuracy on kill attempts, just five errors on 30 attempts.
“Kendall Thompson has been a great leader for our team as a six-rotation player,” Sorensen said. “She has become much more consistent in her overall game, and has stepped up and accepted the role as our go-to player on the court. She is playing with much more confidence than in the past. Kendall provides great leadership both on and off the court.
“Kaylee LaPlant also had a huge night for us in the middle hitter position. She added 15 kills in 30 attempts with just five hitting errors and came through at some very key moments.”