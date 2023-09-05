VINTON - The Wildcat volleyball team had some tough competition at their weekend tournament in Vinton and they came away with a few wins.
The day opened up with a contest against Belle Plaine. Janesville cruised to a 21-7 set one win and they didn’t hold back in set two, winning 21-15 to start the day 1-0.
Tayah Pollock led the team with 19 assists. Zoey Barnes knocked down four kills and she also added one block and nine digs to lead in both categories.
Honor Hovegna led with three service aces.
Against a very good West Delaware team in game two, Janesville battled throughout the first set, but ultimately fell 18-21.
The Wildcats forced extra volleyball in set two, but the Hawks came away with the 23-21 win with Janesville falling 0-2 in game two.
Pollock had 14 assists and Kendall Thompson had nine kills. Barnes blocked two kill attempts and Pollock had four digs.
Hayleigh Heiser served two aces in the loss.
It was an easy game three for Janesville against Iowa Valley where the Wildcats only allowed 11 points through the two sets.
Set one was a 21-4 win for the Wildcats and in set two, the Tigers struggled again and Janesville won 21-7 to take game three, 2-0.
Pollock set up 12 assists and Hayden Anderson knocked down five kills. Kaylee LaPlant had two blocks and Liz Hovegna got nine digs. She also served five aces.
Regina Catholic was next up on the list of opponents for the Wildcats and the Regals put up a tough test.
They went on to beat the Wildcats in set one, 11-21. Janesville battled back in set two, ultimately Regina won 19-21 to take down the Wildcats 0-2.
Host Vinton-Shellsburg was the final team that the black and gold faced off against on Saturday.
Janesville opened the match with a strong 21-11 set one win, but the Vikings responded in set two and the Wildcats fell 13-21.
In the final set of the day, the Wildcats held on for the 23-21 win and the 2-1 match victory.
Thompson led the team with 25 assists and also 12 kills. She was also able to block two attempts. Liz Hovegna got 12 digs in the win.
Janesville is now 5-4 on the season and will play Tripoli at home on Thursday.