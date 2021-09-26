JANESVILLE — It was a battle of undefeated teams Friday night at Jack Bolt Field in an 8-man District 3 matchup between host Janesville and visiting Turkey Valley.
While the Trojans had an early advantage, the Wildcats were able to get back to within a touchdown twice. They also got a key defensive stand late in the game to set up a final game-deciding drive.
But after a defensive pass-interference penalty to bring the ball into Turkey Valley territory, Janesville back-up quarterback Keegan Eastman’s pass to Jared Hoodjer was intercepted by Garrett Kurtenbach to quash the rally and preserve the 28-22 win and take control of the district.
Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said his squad showed a lot of fight against the Trojans. But he said that the night got tough when senior quarterback Leo Dodd went down early with an ankle injury.
“You get a junior (Keegan Eastman) get thrown out into the wolves,” Dale Eastman said. “Keegan played really well. We were battling with adversity, battling from behind.
“We made a little run there before half to get to 20-14. It was a really good football game with the ninth-ranked team in the state. They deserved to be ranked. It was a fun football game. We came up a little bit short tonight. Had a couple of turnovers that cost us, but a football game’s 170-some plays. You can’t narrow it down to one.”
The teams traded punts until Turkey Valley’s (5-0, 3-0 District 3) second possession of the game. Starting at their own 19 and after a 6-yard run by Noah Hanson, Marcus Herold broke through the middle of the Janesville (4-1, 3-1) defense and sprinted 55 yards for the opening score to take the 6-0 lead with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the opening quarter.
After the Wildcats went three and out on their next possession and pinned the Trojans to their own 5-yard line, TV started the second quarter with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Herold. After Hanson connected with Kurtenbauch for a 2-point conversion, the Trojans had a 14-0 lead with 8:31 before intermission.
Following a Janesville fumble on their own 23, Turkey Valley just needed for plays to find paydirt. Carson Busta capped the drive with a 12-yard run with 6:45 left in the half to bring the Trojans up, 20-0.
The Wildcats then were able to get their feet underneath them. Keegan Eastman started the ensuing possession with a 36-yard pass to Jaden Appleby that put the ball on the Trojan 20. Three plays later, on a fourth and 2 on the 12, Keegan Eastman threw a pass to Wiley Sherburne in the end zone that was broken up by a Trojan defender. However, before the ball hit the grass, Appleby came out of nowhere to make the diving catch for the touchdown. After Hoodjer rumbled in for the conversion, the Wildcats pulled with 20-8 with 4:34 remaining in the second quarter.
After a Trojan punt, the Wildcats had a bit of a sputter on the next drive, with two incompletions and a false start before Hanson intercepted a Keegan Eastman pass and brought it to the Janesville 29. But on the very next play, Herold coughed it up, and Blake Destival pounced on it to give the ball back to the Wildcats on the 32.
Just three plays later, Keegan Eastman connected with Appleby for a 26-yard passing touchdown with 1:40 before recess.
After a scoreless third quarter, TV opened the final frame with a three-play, 39-yard scoring drive capped by a 31-yard run by Herold, followed by his 2-pointer, to put the Trojans back up by 14, 28-14, with 10:40 to go.
The Wildcats punted on their next possession, but then held the Trojans to just 19 yards on the ensuing drive. On a fourth and 4 from their own 26, Herold went into punt formation, but after bobbling the snap, Sherburne blocked the punt with his hindquarters, and Hoodjer recovered the ball at the Trojan 13.
After an Appleby 5-yard carry, Keegan Eastman connected with Sherburne for an 8-yard scoring pass. Hoodjer then lined up in the — if you’d excuse the term — wildcat formation and also connected with Sherburne for the conversion to pull Janesville within 28-22 with 4:20 left in the game.
The Trojans were working to try to run down the clock, or at least give the Wildcats as little time as possible before giving the ball back. TV got to the Janesville 25 with 2:24 left before Dale Eastman started using his last two timeouts to preserve time for one final chance.
On fourth and 9 from the 27, Hanson dropped back for a pass to try to get the game-clinching first down. However, Destival — despite cramping up time after time throughout the game — found one last burst of adrenaline to record the sack and get the ball back with 2:04 left.
The ensuing possession started on a good note for the Wildcats, when Busta was flagged for interfering with Sherburne inside the 20-yard line. The 15-yard penalty put the ball on the Turkey Valley 38.
On the very next play, Keegan Eastman was looking for Hoodjer in the flat, but Kurtenbach jumped the route. Three kneel-downs later, and the Trojans celebrated the victory.
On the game, Herold carried 29 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns and also caught three balls for 31 yards. Dale Eastman, the Janesville coach, gave the Turkey Valley tailback his props.
“He is a big guy and ran the ball hard,” Dale Eastman said. “He’s a really good linebacker, too. We knew what was coming. He’s a three-year starter, and he played in the semifinals three years ago, when they had a lot of senior talent.
“We knew he was good. He put on a good show for them. We just couldn’t get a tackle on him at the right time.”
The Trojans had a 368 yards of total offense, with Hanson throwing for 60 yards on 7-for-11 passing. Busta added 46 yards on six carries and 29 yards on four grabs.
Meanwhile, Janesville managed 163 total yards, with 133 of them in the air. Dodd was 2 for 4 for 13 yards passing and had 4 yards on three carries before his injury. Keegan Eastman was 9 for 23 for 120 yards passing with three TDs and 2 INTs and gained 2 yards on four carries.
Also, Appleby had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns along with two carries for 4 yards, Sherburne had four grabs for 33 yards and a score, and Hoodjer had eight carries for 20 yards along with two receptions for 5 yards.
Defensively, Conner Clubine led the way with 13 tackles, including six solo stops and a sack, while Destival added 10.5 stops, seven by himself, a sack and 2½ for loss, and Hoodjer also had 11 tackles, six solo.
Next up for the Wildcats is Riceville (2-3, 2-2) for homecoming at Jack Bolt. Dale Eastman said the one thing he wants to do is to develop Keegan Eastman into the possible starter for that game if Dodd’s ankle prevents him from playing on Friday.
“Keegan’s going to get a lot of reps, obviously, in practice in his role, depending on how Dodd is,” Dale Eastman said. “That’s just the lack of depth that we have. We don’t utilize practice time to get guys the needed reps in the different positions that we needed them to be. We were trying to work our 1’s mostly, the 2’s need to get their looks as they should.
“That’s kind of a tough thing. That’s 8-man football.”
TURKEY VALLEY 28, JANESVILLE 22
Turkey Valley…6 14 0 8 — 28
Janesville……….0 14 0 8 — 22
First quarter
TV: Marcus Herold 55-yard run (run failed) 1:45
Second quarter
TV: Herold 4-yard run (Garrett Kurtenbach pass from Noah Hanson) 8:31
TV: Hanson 1-yard run (pass failed) 6:45
J: Jared Appleby 12-yard pass from Wiley Sherburne from Keegan Eastman (Jared Hoodjer run) 4:34
J: Appleby 26-yard pass from Eastman (run failed) 1:40
Third quarter
No scoring
Fourth quarter
TV: Herold 31-yard run (Herold run) 10:40
J: Sherburne 8-yard pass from Eastman (Sherburne pass from Hoodjer), 4:20
Individual stats
Passing — TV: Hanson 7-11-0 60 yards; J: Leo Dodd 2-4-0 13 yards, Eastman 9-23-2 3 TDs 120 yards
Rushing — TV: Herold 29-191 3 TDs, Carson Busta 6-46 1 TD, Dylan Reicks, 8-39, Hanson 10-34; J: Hoodjer 8-20, Appleby 2-4, Dodd 3-4, Eastman 4-2
Receiving — TV: Herold 3-31, Busta 4-29; J: Appleby 5-95 2 TDs, Sherburne 1-33 1 TD, Hoodjer 2-5