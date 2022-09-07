Janesville had no answer for the tough rushing attack from West Central in their 54-22 loss last Friday.
The Wildcats, who won seven games last season, including a 30-point drubbing of West Central in Maynard, looked to rebound from a 48-point loss at Bishop Garrigan the previous week.
Senior quarterback Keegan Eastman started things off with a hard 15-yard rush down on the first play of the game.
A pass from Eastman to Rogan Gergen on fourth down put the Wildcats on the 1-yard line. Eastman plunged himself in on both the touchdown and the conversion to give Janesville the 8-0 lead early.
West Central (3-0) went up by four in the second and the led the rest of the way.
Janesville had a tough time corralling West Central’s Brandon Cushion who rushed 23 times for 237 yards and six touchdowns to lead West Central over Janesville, 54-22.
Cushion added a seventh touchdown off a 48-yard interception return late in the game.
Altogether the Blue Devil rush game collected 315 yards on 41 carries from six different players.
Janesville finished with 210 rushing yards on 41 carries from six players as well. Eastman led the way with 123 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. Appleby was second on the team with 69 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Scott made a 16-yard sprint to the cone late in the fourth for West Central’s last touchdown.
Janesville………. 8 6 0 8 – 22
West Central……. 6 12 22 14 – 54