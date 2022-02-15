JANESVILLE — It was a bit of a struggle during the first half of the Class 1A District 5 first-round game between Janesville and East Buchanan Monday night at the Janesville High School gymnasium.
The two teams mired in shooting slumps affected by stifling defenses. However, the Wildcats were able to make their adjustments in the locker room to greater effect to pull away from the Buccaneers to take a 58-40 victory and move on to the district semifinal.
Janesville head coach Joe McKenna said, being honest, his team didn’t play great.
“I thought we turned the ball over way too much, I thought we were sloppy with the ball,” McKenna said. “I thought our attention to details wasn’t where it needs to be for what our goals are. We’ve got to be better.
“Defensively, I thought we were solid in the first half, when we only gave up 13 points, but a lot of that was the flow of the game. I felt like they dictated the pace, they dictated what they wanted to do. That can’t be the case.”
He added that the Bucs (7-15) come from a tough Tri-Rivers Conference Western Division, which has tough teams like North Linn, Edgewood-Colesburg, Alburnett and Springville.
“They’ve seen tougher competition than we do (in the Iowa Star North) throughout the course of the season,” he continued. “At this point, you just survive and advance, so you’re happy with the win.”
Wiley Sherburne led all scorers with 17 points on 7-11 shooting on the night. He said the Wildcats (17-5) came out slower than they thought heading in.
“We knew they were going to give us their all, because it’s win-or-go-home season now,” Sherburne said. “We’ve gotta be on our best ball, and the first half wasn’t it for us, but we extended the lead into the second half.”
Neither team shot well to start the game, as East Buc made just 5-18 from the floor, including 2-13 from 3-point range, in the first 16 minutes, while Janesville connected on 9-25 overall and 1-11 from long range. The Wildcats had a slim 8-7 advantage after the opening period and took a 21-13 lead into the locker rooms.
Then, Janesville found its shooting touch. The ’Cats only missed two shots the entire third quarter, 8-10 with 4-4 from bonus distance, to take a 44-25 lead into the final frame.
McKenna said during the break, he emphasized to his team that the ball movement was a little slow and didn’t go where it needed to be. He added they were settling for perimeter shots.
“A lot of it was (telling them) to be more aggressive,” he said. “We’re banged up right now. It’s been that way all year. Some guys were a little less confident taking the ball to the rim. They’re worried about (their injuries).
“We’ve got to start attacking the basket with a little bit of tenacity.”
Sherburne thought the Wildcats were able to expose the Bucs’ zone defense in the third quarter.
“We were able to spread it out a little bit, get some open shots and start getting shots,” he said. “We hit some 3s, and that really helped.”
He added that he could’ve given a little more in his play.
“I could’ve been a little more aggressive, get on the boards a little more,” Sherburne said, who had eight rebounds along with three steals and two assists. “A win’s a win.”
For the game, the Wildcats made 48.8% from the floor (21-43), including 6-18 from behind the arc and also made 10-13 from the free-throw line. Jared Hoodjer scored 13 to go with four steals, three blocks, three helpers and two boards.
Leo Dodd added 10 points with five dimes for Janesville, along with eight each from Keegan Eastman and Ronan Gergen. Eastman also had three caroms, three assists and three swipes, and Gergan had eight boards and three boosters.
McKenna liked the balanced scoring output.
“It’s nice to see Dodd put up some double-digits,” McKenna said. “We need all of those guys to score, frankly, if we’re going to get as far as we want to get.”
The Bucs were led by Hunter Bowers with 14 points and Keaton Kelly with 12 points. East Buc shot just 33.3% (13-39) from the floor, including 7-26 from downtown.
Next up for the Wildcats is a match-up with North Tama (14-8), who defeated Waterloo Christian in the earlier matchup at the Janesville gym. That game will be played in Troy Mills at 6:30 p.m. before North Linn vs. Maquoketa Valley. Those two winners will meet Feb. 22 at Jesup in the district final.
Sherburne is looking for revenge against the Red Hawks.
“They got us at home (67-57 on Jan. 7),” he said, “and it’s something we still keep in our mind. I think we should be able to take care of business.
“We should stay on their guards a little better. They’re quick. If we stay on them, then I think we’re good.”
McKenna is also focusing on Gabe Kopriva, who’s scoring 21 points per game, and Devin McKinley, notching 13.4 per night.
“If we’re careless with the ball like we were tonight, it’s going to be a long night for us,” McKenna said.
JANESVILLE 58, EAST BUCHANAN 40
East Buchanan…7 6 12 15 — 40
Janesville…………8 13 23 14 — 58
East Buchanan: Hunter Bowers 5-6 2-5 14, Keaton Kelly 3-11 3-4 12, Chance Beeh 2-6 2-2 7, Trystin Russell 2-10 0-0 4, Dalton Kortenkamp 1-4 0-2 3, Kirby Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Hesner 0-1 0-0 0, totals 13-39 7-13 40.
Janesville: Wiley Sherburne 7-11 3-3 17, Jared Hoodjer 5-8 1-3 13, Leo Dodd 4-8 0-0 10, Keegan Eastman 2-9 2-3 8, Ronan Gergen 2-4 4-5 8, Conner Clubine 1-3 0-0 2, Dane Appleby 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel Britt 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Kiene 0-0 0-0 0, totals 21-43 10-13 58.
Three-point goals: EB 7-26 (Kelly 3-9, Bowers 2-3, Kortenkamp 1-3, Beeh 1-4), J’ville 6-18 (Dodd 2-6, Eastman 2-6, Hoodjer 2-4); Rebounds: EB n/a, J’ville 27 (Sherburne 8, Gergen 8, Dood 4); Offensive rebounds: EB n/a, J’ville 4 (Sherburne 2, Gergen 1, Hoodjer 1); Assists: EB n/a, J’ville 16 (Dood 5, Eastman 3, Gergen 3, Hoodjer 3); Steals: EB n/a, J’ville 13 (Hoodjer 4, Sherburne 3, Eastman 3); Blocks: EB n/a, J’ville 3 (Hoodjer 3); Turnovers: EB 14, J’ville 11; Fouled out: none; Officials: Elisha Culpepper, Michael Anderson and Zach Clark.