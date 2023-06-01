JANESVILLE - It was a closer ending than maybe it should've been.

Saint Ansgar was able to get a leadoff double and the runner later scored on an error to give the Saints the 1-0 early lead.

Tyler Hoodjer was able to force a fly out to end the threat and the Wildcats trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning.

Keegan Eastman tied the ball game up at 1-1 after an RBI single up the middle to score Peyton Trees. Eastman was later caught on the base paths and the second inning ended in a 1-1 tie.

Eastman Keegan Eastman slides into his first stolen base.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Wildcats had a good chance, but runners were stranded on first and second and the game remained tied at 1-1.

The Janesville defense pulled through time and time again throughout the game on Thursday and during the top of the fourth, they got three good outs to sit the Saints down in order.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Trees was able to steal his way around the bases aided by passed balls from Saint Ansgar to give Janesville the 2-1 lead.

With 'Cats on the corners, the Saints made a pitching change, but more passed balls allowed Janesville to end the fifth with the 3-1 advantage.

Saint Ansgar was able to get runners on second and third in the six inning, but Hoodjer stood strong on the bump with a massive strikeout to stand the runners in scoring position.

With the bases loaded, Dawson Graham drilled a bases-clearing double to right field to extend the Wildcat lead to 6-1. A walk scored one more run, but Kole Haan lined-out to the shortstop and the runner at second was doubled-up and Janesville entered the seventh inning with a 7-1 lead.

Graham Dawson Graham finished with a team high three RBI on Thursday.

Hoodjer's night was done after allowing runners to get one first and second. With two outs in the seventh, Gabe Meaney entered the game to close out the win.

The Saints benefited from some errors from Janesville and they were able to score five runs with two outs, but a deep fly to center field ended the game with the Wildcats escaping with the 7-6 victory.

The win comes just one night after Janesville's first loss of the season to a tough Dunkerton squad.

"This feels good, I'm happy for the guys," head coach Ryan Destival said. "We played hard and it was a battle tested win. Coming off a tough loss last night, I thought we showed up tonight. Tyler Hoodjer had a great night on the hill. It just got interesting during that last out."

Outside of the final out in the game, the Wildcats played strong defense when their bats were cold and as the saying goes, defense wins championships.

"To win a baseball game you have to play defense and have your offense clicking," Destival said. "Some days ones clicking while the others not and we just need to depend on each other, keep working hard and hopefully getting the W."

While the professionals are mashing the ball out of the park at historic rates, small ball has infiltrated the high school game. Janesville has shown that they are willing to do that this season and on Thursday, they drew 10 walks and stole four bases.

"We're just mixing it [small ball] in there," Destival said. "We've found out that that type of play is what beats the better teams. Come the district finals or the sub-state finals, we've seen that that's what the good teams are doing. We are just following suit."

Notable Statlines

Dawson Graham: 2-3, 1 double, 3 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk

Keegan Eastman: 1-2, 1 walk, 1 hit by pitch, 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases

Pitching

Jared Hoodjer: 6 2/3 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts, 4 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 batters hits. Credited with the win.

Gabe Meaney: 1/3 inning pitched, 2 hits, 1 hit batter