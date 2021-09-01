Janesville has enjoyed an extended run of dominance over much of the last decade.
The Wildcats won three consecutive Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 1A state tournament championships from 2015-18. From 2015-20, Janesville has won no fewer than 28 matches – three of those seasons included at least 33 wins.
Shelly Sorensen is entering her 31st season at the helm of the program and has amassed 724 wins over her storied coaching tenure.
Janesville lost in the quarterfinals of the 1A state tournament last fall, but the Wildcats have lofty goals once again in 2021. They hope to defend their Iowa Star Conference championship after posting a 6-0 mark last season. And they return three key pieces that will play big roles.
Seniors Pyper McCarville and Kamryn Umthum, and junior Hope Hovenga are the returning starters from a year ago. McCarville, an outside hitter, averaged more than three kills and nearly three digs per set during her junior campaign. Umthum, who is transitioning from an opposite side hitter to a setter this year, averaged nearly one kill per set last season and owned a serving percentage of 93%. Hovenga, who was a defensive specialist last fall, will be the team’s libero this season. A year ago, she averaged more than two digs per set and was successful on 94% of her serves.
Junior Lauryn Podhajsky also returns after gaining valuable experience last season.
The Wildcats will have to replace middle hitters Chloe Kiene and Marra Fitzgerald, outside hitter Mckenzie Bengen and libero Naomi Hovenga.
“Solid passing and defense from our returning starters should be a strength,” Sorensen said. “We should also be very well-balanced in our offense. Lack of experience will be our biggest weakness to begin the season as we graduated five starters, and it may take some time to find consistency in our game.
“We will have many new faces in the lineup this year, but will still be working hard to defend the conference title and make another run for a 12th consecutive state appearance.”