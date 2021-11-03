CEDAR RAPIDS – In the middle of September, Janesville hovered around .500.
Down six starters from last season and having only three players with varsity experience heading into the 2021 campaign, the Wildcats were 8-8 and riding a four-match losing streak following the Dike-New Hartford tournament.
Janesville continued to grow over the course of the rest of the regular season.
Nearly two months later, the Wildcats made their 12th consecutive trip to the Class 1A state tournament – the second-longest active streak in the state behind Western Christian’s 21 straight appearances at state.
Much like the Wildcats’ regional final victory over Newell-Fonda, they found themselves in a battle with Holy Trinity Catholic in 1A quarterfinal Tuesday night. Janesville grabbed momentum numerous times but couldn’t hold on as Holy Trinity came away with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8, win to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.
“Obviously, you want to go (further) when you’re at the state tournament, but, coming into the season, we lost six seniors and we didn’t even think we were going to make it down here,” Wildcats senior outside hitter Pyper McCarville said.
“So, it was one of our goals, and we’re glad we could make it happen.”
McCarville, at just 5 feet, 7 inches, carried her team throughout Tuesday’s match. She led all hitters with 24 kills on 72 attempts, scooped a team-high 25 digs and finished with one block and two block assists.
“She’s a great athlete and can do so many things for us,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “She did a great job of helping lead this young team and bring them along. One of the best players around.”
The two teams traded points before the No. 5 seeded Wildcats (25-16) created a little bit of separation with a 13-10 lead in the first set. The Crusaders tied it, 20-20, thanks to a 7-2 run. But McCarville handed her team a one set to none advantage with a kill.
Kendall Thompson helped keep Janesville in the second set. The sophomore tied it, 10-10, with a kill, before giving her club an 18-16 edge with another. But the Crusaders strung together a rally of their own down the stretch and tied the match, one set apiece.
The Wildcats dropped the third set and were 25 points away from elimination. However, they found another gear and, with a foot on the gas, tied the match, two sets to two.
Janesville couldn’t sustain that momentum into the fifth and deciding set. Holy Trinity jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but Janesville sophomore Hayleigh Heiser’s ace serve handed her team a 7-6 lead. A service error on the next point tied it. A block by Kayla Box sprung Holy Trinity to victory.
Thompson finished with 14 kills and 23 digs for Janesville. Senior Kamryn Umthum registered nine kills and a match-high 50 assists, three shy of tying the 1A state tournament record set by Burlington Notre Dame’s Jenna Bentz last November.
Janesville returns five starters in 2022, and Sorensen hopes this experience will spark her younger players.
“It’s a disappointing loss,” the coach said. “When you lose here, it’s always disappointing. But I told them to be proud. One of eight teams out of over 100 that would love to be here. Be proud of that, thank your fans for coming and thank each other because, without each other, none of them would be here.”