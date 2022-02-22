The Janesville Wildcats had their chance for revenge Thursday night at North Linn High School against North Tama.
The previous matchup between the Redhawks and Cats didn’t go the way Janesville wanted. The Redhawks came into Janesville and game the Cats their second loss of the season. This time the stakes were much higher, the loser would end their season.
The Wildcats were able to break the defensive pressure that stunned them the last time they met. The Cats moved the ball and were able to find open shots from the perimeter, when they weren’t there, they got the ball to Wiley who created his own shots from inside the paint. North Tama was able to hit some open 3’s to keep them in the game. At the halftime break, Janesville held a 32-29 lead. The Cats increased momentum thru the second half of the game to end with a 57-48 District semifinal victory.
Coach Joe McKenna was excited for the victory.
“I was thrilled when I saw North Tama in our district,” McKenna said. “I really wanted revenge on those guys, and it would be a great challenge. I thought we had a good game plan and took away what their guards wanted to do; we were willing to let other guys make plays. This time Greiner stepped up and hit a bunch of 3’s to keep them in the game.
“Credit to our guys though, they handled pressure and adversity when the score got closer and hit some big shots when it mattered most. Leo did a great job distributing the ball which led to our guys getting a ton of open looks. Wiley was great inside for us putting up 26 points/12 rebounds and our wings combined for a combined eight 3-point shots.
“Just a great atmosphere all around and honestly a great tune up for another team that will pressure us. We are excited to play in our fourth straight district final.”
When asked what he thought of their next opponent in the district finals, McKenna is ready for the challenge.
“They (North Linn) have been the premier team in 1A for several years,” he said. “A routine presence at the state tournament led by another father/son Hilmer duo. They play incredibly fast and can put up points in a hurry. It’s a tough draw for anybody vs them, but we believe we have the personnel to counter what they love to do.
“We must take care of the ball and we have to get back in transition. But overall, we are thrilled to compete, and we expect to go out there and do what most everyone thinks we are incapable of. I can’t wait for the challenge, and neither can the guys in the locker room.”
The Wildcats will play the North Linn Lynx at Union High School in La Porte City at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Class 1A District 3 final.