Late last fall, Janesville was among the final eight teams standing during the Iowa High School Athletic Association 8-man playoffs.
The Wildcats hosted perennial juggernaut Don Bosco at Jack Bolt Field on Nov. 6. They fell short that night, but the season was historic. The Wildcats posted a 9-2 record and advanced to the quarterfinals for just the fourth time in program history.
They hope for a similar deep run this fall, albeit with a different roster.
Gone are the likes of Carson Pariseau, one of the best running backs in the state, along with Joey Carlson, Jake Bromwich, Logan Buseman, Brady Beener and Kyler Krieger.
Janesville returns a loaded senior class this season, however.
Dual-threat senior quarterback Leo Dodd headlines the group of the returning standouts. Dodd threw for 23 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 600 yards and 10 scores during his junior campaign. Senior Jared Hoodjer is a versatile player on both sides of the ball. He rushed for four touchdowns and posted a whopping 134 total tackles last fall.
Seniors Cooper Bloes, Conner Clubine, Blake Destival and Wiley Sherburne also will help fill the voids left by those who graduated. Blows, Clubine and Destival figure to provide depth along the offensive and defensive lines, while Sherburne – 6-foot-4 – will be another prime target (27 catches, seven touchdowns) for Dodd. Sherburne also racked up 61.5 total tackles.
“We have a lot of experience coming back who played a lot together over the years and had success,” Janesville coach Dale Eastman said. “We are not very deep as far as varsity football players. (We) need to stay healthy with our top 10-12 for us to be competitive.”
Dale Eastman is entering his 10th season at the helm of the program and owns a record of 63-27. He will be assisted by Pay Meyer, Patrick Eastman and Matt Porter.
The Janesville head coach believes Tripoli, Turkey Valley and Rockford could pose as significant threats for the District 3 championship. Tripoli went 7-2 last season, while Turkey Valley and Rockford won just two games.
“(We) always expect to win, but that takes a lot of preparation … and even luck sometimes,” Dale Eastman said. “I hope to be competing for a district title by the end of the season, but (we) have to have lots of things go our way to make that happen.”