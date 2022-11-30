Janesville- A day after a tough loss against a strong Hudson team, the Janesville boys basketball team had another tough game against Waterloo Christian to open conference play.
The Regents came out hot in the first quarter, taking a 4-0 lead. Rogan Gergen drilled a three-pointer to cut the lead to 4-3 and the Wildcats took a timeout shortly after.
Gabe Meaney showed off some fancy footwork in the post to bring the Wildcats to within one, 9-8. Right before the quarter ended, Keegan Eastman hit a deep three to put Janesville ahead, but the Regents ran down the court and made a tough layup as time expired to tie the game at 11 going into the second quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Janesville’s Joe Kiene put it ahead 18-15 with a post move down low. The Wildcats took another timeout ahead 23-18, but the Regents surged back and took a 24-23 lead into halftime.
The two teams traded baskets and the Regents took a 27-25 lead midway through the third quarter. Freshman Isaac Jones drilled his second three of the game to give Janesville the 33-32 lead. The Regents got a steal late in the third quarter and hit a buzzer-beater three to go ahead 37-35 going into the final quarter.
Janesville continued to play tough, trading baskets with the Regents yet again, but still trailed 39-37. Meaney made one of two free throws to cut the lead to one, 39-38 before the Regents took a timeout ahead 44-40 with just under a minute to play.
The Wildcats would go on to lose its second straight game by a score of 48-42.
Janesville will play next in Tripoli on Friday.
Janesville..................... 11 12 12 7 — 42
Waterloo Christian....... 11 13 13 11 — 48