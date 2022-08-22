The run game was hot for the Wildcats, and as the old adage goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
The rain shifted Janesville’s offensive focus from the passing game to a more run-focused strategy in their game against GMG.
Dane Appleby, Janesville’s sophomore running back, was one of the beneficiaries of this shift.
On one of the first runs of the game, Appleby lowered his shoulder to gain some extra yardage and set the tone early.
“I’m always looking for a hole and looking to go downhill,” Appleby said. “My teammates told me that I better run some people over and I did that. I went back to him after the game and told him that I got him. “
Keegan Eastman, who is in his first year as the full-time starting quarterback, threw two interceptions in the first half but didn’t let it faze him.
“The interceptions were definitely in the back of my head,” Eastman said. “Coach Pat Meyer and his nephew Hunter, who was a quarterback here, had a talk with me at half. We had to clear it and while it was still in the back of my head, I knew I just had to clear it and make the next play that was needed.”
Eastman started to use his legs more in both designed quarterback runs and scrambles.
“The quarterback runs came on the fly,” Keegan said. “We always look to throw the ball but it was wet so there were some bad passes and dropped balls. We knew we could run so we went to that in the second half our line dominated just like they should and we ran it down their throats.”
Eastman finished with 89 yards on eight rushes and four rushing touchdowns. Appleby was the leading rusher on the team with 170 yards on 16 rushes and one touchdown.
On the defensive side, Appleby was the third leading tackler for the Wildcats and finished with three and a half tackles.
“We were up 14 at half,” Appleby said. “We wanted to go out there and keep that goose egg on the board which we did.”
With the wet conditions, ball security was of upmost importance to both teams. The Wildcats took advantage of the fumbles and recovered three of them. Jamin Reeves recovered two of them and finished with five tackles, including one sack.
“My intensity comes from the locker room,” Reeves said. “It also comes from my teammates if they’re down, then I’m down. I knew I had to bring everyone up and bring the energy.”
Janesville will play next against Bishop Garrigan in an away game on Aug. 26.
“We are looking for a bit of confidence and bring it to them,” Appleby said. “We have to drive a bit to play so we want to bring the same intensity that we played with last Friday.”
