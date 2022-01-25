The Janesville boys’ basketball team spilt two road contests last week, with a victory at Tripoli, 59-38, on Jan. 17 and a loss at Riceville, 50-38.
The game at Tripoli was a make up game from the previous week, postponed for weather. The rivalry game is always hostile for both teams. The Panthers were fighting for a victory to stay out of the bottom of the conference, the Wildcats battling for the top spot in the conference with Dunkerton.
Janesville came out with a quick offense that kept the Panthers struggling to keep up. The Wildcats running with full acceleration, highlighted by a lob from Eastman to Sherburne for a crowd pleasing dunk. Tripoli couldn’t get it going enough to slow down the Wildcat attack. Wiley Sherburne lead all scorers with 14 points and 5 rebounds, Jared Hoodjer finished with 13 points.
The matchup with Riceville was a return tilt from a week prior in Janesville. While Janesville took the battle of Wildcats on Jan. 10, 66-50, things would be different, the Wildcats of Riceville were ready and Janesville wasn’t.
Janesville was missing their leading scorer and playmaker in Wiley Sherburne. Janesville didn’t play with the normal quickness and pressure they typically have. They were down 22-20 going into halftime, having too many turnovers and missed shots.
By the end of the third, Riceville had built a 13-point lead that Janesville couldn’t overcome. In the end, Riceville was able to beat the Wildcats 50-38, the first time the Riceville squad beat Janesville since 2013.
After the game, Coach Joe McKenna said his squad was unrecognizable.
“(They were) just completely out played in every category,” McKenna said. “Inexcusable loss, injuries aside. We lacked any sort of toughness and made too many mistakes to win a basketball game.”
The Wildcats will travel Tuesday to Dunkerton and finish the week on Friday with senior night hosting Don Bosco.