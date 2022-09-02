With an electric crowd behind them, the Janesville Wildcats volleyball team played at home for the first time this season.
In set one, Janesville snagged an early 4-3 lead behind the cheering from the Wildcat student section.
The Regents wouldn’t be behind for long though, as they took a 10-6 lead later in the set.
With the lead changing hands often in the first set, the Wildcats tried to keep things close while they were down 13-10.
Waterloo Christian was first to gain a sizable lead, taking a 16-11 advantage. The big lead prompted Janesville to take a timeout to regroup themselves.
The timeout was a game changer for the Wildcats. After the timeout, they scored five straight points to tie it up 16-16.
“That is exactly what you want the team to do,” head coach Shelly Sorensen said. “They picked up focus and made a little adjustment where they were at on the court and they did what we told them to do."
Both teams swapped points in the later portion of the set. The Regents took a 20-18 lead but Janesville took it back, 21-20.
The comeback was capped off with a 25-20 set one win.
Waterloo Christian didn’t let the set one loss impact them as they took a big 6-2 lead early in set two.
Zoey Barnes capped the comeback with a huge kill that knotted the score up at 8-8.
A block by Kendall Thompson solidified the lead. The block put the Wildcats up 14-10.
Hayleigh Heiser served six straight points to put Janesville almost out of reach, 20-11.
The Regents powered their way back to get close, 22-15. They would score four more points before losing the set 25-19, allowing Janesville to go up 2-0 in sets.
After some long volleys in the beginning stages of set three, it was tied up 3-3.
Set three was back-and-forth the entire set with Waterloo Christian tying the score at 6-6.
A five-point swing by the Regents gave them the 11-9 lead but the Wildcats tied it right back up at 11-11.
Later in the set, the Wildcats dug some hard hit balls by the Regents to tie the third set up at 15-15.
Three straight sets by Waterloo Christian tied the score at 20-20, then later again it was tied at 23-23.
A big kill by the Wildcats ended the night, 25-23, with a sweep 3-0 in sets.
Janesville came into the game 1-5, after a disappointing start to the season last weekend.
“We had a rough day on Saturday,” Sorensen said. “We only picked up one win on opening day for us. We were in some of the matches, but we just couldn’t finish. We talked about that and we knew coming in that it was going to be a tough fight. Waterloo Christian has a good team and they’re really scrappy on defense. We found a way to get some kills passed the defense to get this big win.”
Set two and three featured a lot of hustle plays by both teams and on Thursday, the ball happened to roll to the Wildcats’ side on those plays.
“Those are the big rallies you’d love to win,” Sorensen said. “We got a few of them. We didn’t win them all but you have to fight hard for those because those are the plays that win games.”