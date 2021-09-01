Nolan Hovland is gearing up for his fourth season as Janesville’s cross-country coach, and he’s continuing to build a foundation.
He calls it a “process.”
The Wildcats will feature three girls and three boys runners this fall. Juniors Kailey Hjelmeland and Izzy Brinker are returning letter winners for the girls, while sophomore Ethan Hjelmeland lettered last season for the boys.
Hovland is excited about the newcomers on his roster, including sophomore Alex Oltmann, and freshman braden Friedrich and Catalina Westendorf.
“This will be the largest group I’ve coached at Janesville,” the coach said. “Our focus this season will be on improving and learning from each meet, and I believe that we will have some runners who can be competitive by the time we get to the conference meet.
“I know that our runners put in some miles over the summer, so I’m excited to see how the season turns out and I think it will be another fun year to coach cross-country at Janesville.”