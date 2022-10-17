Janesville- With the playoffs starting soon, Janesville was looking to take some good momentum into them with a good conference tournament placement.
Janesville vs. Meskwaki Settlement
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Janesville- With the playoffs starting soon, Janesville was looking to take some good momentum into them with a good conference tournament placement.
Janesville vs. Meskwaki Settlement
The Wildcats started off its match against the Warriors behind 2-0 but scored five straight to take a 5-2 advantage. Janesville extended the lead to 11-4 before winning set one 21-7.
It was much of the same in set two with the Wildcats taking an 11-4 advantage before taking set two 21-7.
Janesville vs Clarksville
Janesville continued to dominate by taking a 6-4 lead over the Indians. Clarksville took a timeout down 13-8, but the Wildcats won set one 21-11.
The WIldcats kept the pressure on, taking 5-4 and 15-9 leads before taking set two 21-12 and sweeping the Indians 2-0.
Janesville vs Valley Lutheran
Valley Lutheran came into its match against Janesville winless on the season and the Wildcats were looking to keep it that way.
Janesville was nearly perfect in set one, winning set one 21-1. The Wildcats were nearly perfect once again winning 21-3 to start the tournament 3-0.
Janesville vs Collins-Maxwell
The Spartans were no match for the Wildcats in set one, losing 21-4. It was exactly the same in set two as Janesville took set two 21-4 and swept Collins-Maxwell 2-0.
Janesville vs Riceville
In the toughest match of the day for the Wildcats, it faced off against Riceville.
Janesville walked to a 21-10 set one victory and Janesville secured the silver bracket victory with a set two 21-6 win over Riceville.
Janesville closed out the regular season with a 13-24 record against a very tough schedule.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Hard freeze expected. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Hard freeze expected. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Sunny skies. High near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.