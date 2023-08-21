Editor’s note: This is the second in a two part series reporting on this year’s experiences in W-SR’s Wilderness Studies program. Each day’s journal entry is authored by a different student or teacher.
Day 4: Only One More Sleep
by Bremer County Naturalist Heather Gamm
Today we woke up early to pack up camp and move to the Angel of Shavano trailhead campground. We were out of camp pretty close to 8:30 am. We drove anxiously in hopes that we could find a campsite since they were first come, first served. We arrived and found two spots close together. We place tents on gravel pads as there is less damage to plants, and you can pound stakes in more easily.
We set up tents and placed our backpacks in the tents before venturing off to Monarch Pass. The pass is on the Continental Divide: Water drains to the Atlantic Ocean on the east side and to the Pacific Ocean on the west side of the pass.
At 11,312 feet, our two-hour Monarch Crest Trail hike covered approximately three miles with day packs as we adapt to altitude. Mostly, this trail gave us some breathtaking views. We encountered workers chain sawing dead trees. This created some nervous leaders as the trees sounded like they were crashing very near to us.
We also hiked over huge snow piles, with some sinking knee-deep. Whoa, hard to imagine snow still existing in June, but it certainly does at high elevations. In one place, we had to step over a fallen tree on the trail.
I accidentally touched some sap on the tree. It smelled delightful but was super sticky. We couldn’t veer off the trail to take photos since the alpine plants are so delicate.
Returning to the Suburbans, we enjoyed a picnic lunch of tortillas with meat and cheese, chips, apples and carrots and a visit to the gift shop. The most valued amenities there included a cold water bottle refill station and flush toilets.
Next, we were off to Mount Princeton Hot Springs. This place has been around since 1879. It offers pools of water filled with mineral water and a slide that the students wanted to try out. They applied sunscreen and then had to walk to the slide. The girls were quite a sight wearing hiking boots with bikinis.
The leaders started with the 70-degree pool then moved to the 104-degree pool. The hot water soothed my body after my bounce along the rocks after the fall from the whitewater rafeet It felt like a much needed hug; refreshing and healing. Afterwards, I sat in the warm sun like a lizard on a warm rock. It felt so good to be there in that place at that moment.
Everyone was clean, warm, and ready for backpacking the next day. Dinner was the first of many freeze dried meals before Renee and I shuttled one car to our end destination at Boot Leg Campground. Returning, we gathered the students and discussed the ups and downs of the upcoming hike tomorrow. It would be a challenging day, but we have been preparing for so many months. Only one more sleep.
Day 5: Back Packing Begins
By Brian Schmidt, Parent & Scout Leader
Climbing out of the tent at 5:30 a.m. the sun was shining and the sky was clear: It was going to be another beautiful day. The temperature started in the low 40s, but no frost on the tents was a plus. My morning starts off with boiling water on the backpacking stove for oatmeal and hot apple cider.
After breakfast and chores, we broke camp packing all our gear into our backpacks. This would be day one on the backpacking trail, with five days of food, three quarts of water, and full fuel bottles. We are at our maximum weight for the trek. Many students found that the packs were heavier than they anticipated. Mine came in at 48 pounds, which was over my 40-pound goal. Some students had over 50 pounds, and after review, we were able to reduce them to a more manageable weight in the low 40s.
By 8 a.m., everyone was packed and ready to hit the trail. Beginning our day at 9,000 feet we knew we faced a 600-foot elevation right away. We headed to the Angel of Shavano Trail Head. In front of us, we saw steep climbs ahead. It was a little daunting knowing that we are at our heaviest pack weights and beginning climb would be tough. But everyone kept a good attitude and we hiked on. The first half-hour covered a wooded section with lots of twists and turns as we climbed the rocky stairs. With each step we were breathing hard and could feel the elevation.
We reached the traverse climb up the side of the mountain which brought a full view of the sun-filled beautiful valley below. We applied sunscreen, as the sun at this elevation is much harsher on our skin. We continued with frequent stops to rest, take photos, learn about plant life, and the story of the Angel of Shavano.
The story goes that Native Americans who lived in the fertile valley below Mt. Shavano suffered a severe drought had them searching for another place to live. A heartbroken princess went to the base of the mountain and prayed, asking the gods to bring an end to the drought. The god of plenty answered her: If she sacrificed herself to the gods, they would bring an end to the drought. The god transformed her into the Angel of Mt. Shavano and it is said that each spring she reappears on the mountainside, where tears for her people melt the ice and snow to provide water to the river and streams below.
Reaching the initial summit of our climb, we reflected on the story as we took a water and snack break knowing the first of the day’s hard work was behind us. Continuing, we entered a beautiful “mountain flat” of aspen forest with white trunks and tiny leaves waving in the breeze.
Near lunch time, we passed a stream where we could collect and filter water for all. Lunch consisted of tortillas and shelf-stable meat packets. Pulled pork was the overarching crew favorite. Each packet contains 2.6 ounces of good tasting proteins, fats, and carbs to recharge your body. Whether on tortillas, crackers, or eaten with a spoon right out of the bag, they work great. Combined with other grains and fruits, you have an amazing trail lunch.
The crew pressed on after lunch descending sharply to a creek crossing. We knew this would mean a steep climb would be coming. We weren’t wrong. The climb up was very sharp; like climbing stairs for the most part. Our elevation gain neared 600 feet but in a shorter distance. While 600 feet may not sound like a lot, beginning at 9,200 feet and carrying a 50-pound back, it is quite a bit. But our crew pushed on and completed it successfully.
As the afternoon came, we passed dry creeks that we hoped would have water. Folks were running low on water and tiring. We sent a couple stronger hikers ahead to find a camp while the others rested. Sure enough, about two miles ahead we found a camp by a flowing stream. As the rest of the crew arrived, we gathered water to filter and rested before setting up tents.
It felt amazing to take off the packs and boots and enjoy some cool stream water. Someone told us that according to their watch, we had climbed an equivalent of 74 flights of stairs that day. We had gone further than we had planned, but also recognized that would bring us an easier tomorrow. The cool night of sleeping replenished our minds and bodies for the next day.
Day 6: Small Distance; Large Impact
By Lucy Korth
“Wake up, pack up, and let’s start moving.” Those were morning words on Day 7 of this amazing trip.
This day started with a solid four-mile hike to our second camp on the Browns Creek Trail. At this time in the trip I think everyone was feeling tired, sore, and maybe lacked energy, but this day grew our mental toughness even though it was a small hike.
Though throughout the trip and on this day this group of beautiful people never once stopped showing positivity, vulnerability, and a willingness to learn. Once we arrived, we bonded while making friendship bracelets and by chatting. This was the day I realized that talking without phones and distractions makes the conversation much more meaningful. I realized that everyone is capable of disconnecting from phones and tuning in to each other.
We closed our night like most nights with making our dinners. But this night we shared a dinner altogether due to an incident the night before. This day was about teaching us to be stronger, to appreciate little things, and build amazing relationships.
Day 7: Brown’s Falls, Creek Challenges & More
By Ella Kapparos
Day 8 started out with waking at 6 am and preparing breakfast: oatmeal with freeze dried strawberries. My daypack was loaded with swimsuit, towels, sun protection, and rain gear — just in case. (it didn’t and we had great weather.)
We said goodbye to Heather and Mike, who were taking a rest day in preparation for the long hike on Day 9, and we set off. As we started walking Chase, Luke, and I took the lead. The three of us had already walked a portion of the trail the day before in search of extra campsites so that the Day 9 hike would be a little shorter.
I remember feeling warm on our hike as the shade was patchy. It was definitely a good thing that it was warm that day though. About halfway through our hike, we came upon a beautiful meadow filled with wildflowers. We stopped to take pictures and enjoy the view and we found out that this was where we would eating lunch after our adventures of the day.
After a few minutes of enjoying the meadow, we hiked on, over the creek we would swim in later and up a hill to the base of the waterfall. At the base we dropped off our day packs with Mrs. Borglum and had fun scrambling around the creek and mountain.
To get to the other side of the creek at the base of the waterfall we had to walk over three individual logs that crossed the water. It was a fun challenge for us. We all helped each other get across by giving encouragement and giving each other a hand along the last stretch of logs. I’m not sure about everyone else but I know I sure had fun climbing up the mountain to the top of the waterfall.
At the top we hung out for a little while and took a few pictures. I climbed down to a ledge a little lower because it looked peaceful and like a fun challenge (it was and it was also really pretty), but I scratched up legs climbing back up.
After the waterfall we split up guys and girls to put on swimsuits and to meet up at the creek. Our first challenge was to jump into the creek’s freezing cold water and swim or float for about 20 yards downstream. The idea of jumping in was a little daunting at first, but it turned out to be really fun and most of us actually did it a second time. Chase went plunged four times before he was banned from getting in again because he couldn’t stop shaking. We later decided that Chase had hit the second stage of hypothermia.
Once we were done at the creek we walked back to the meadow. We sat in the sun to dry out, enjoy lizard time, and eat our trail lunch: protein bar, some fruit snacks, and peanut butter sandwich.
Back at camp we were given more challenges by the adults. The polar plunge on the creek was our first challenge. Next was a rope challenge, a fire-starting challenge, a shelter building challenge, and skits. One of the highlights from our challenges was fern, fern was our houseplant in our shelter. Another memorable thing from our challenges was Averie and Chase’s rivalry and competition over fire-starting. After our challenges we ate dinner: rehydrated mac and cheese. To finish off our day we sat around the fire and journaling and making plans for Day 9.
Day 8: Kat’s Birthday & Down the Mountain We Go
By Trip Leader Renee Borglum
Today is Kat’s birthday.
Knowing that this would be our longest day of backpacking yet with no water sources available, I asked my dad, Mike Brideau, to stash 2.5 gallons of water near the hike’s halfway point. Dad lives in Colorado near the campsite.
In spite of the early wake-up call, everyone seemed eager to tackle our last major challenge. The first few miles were easy because Ella, Chase, and Luke had scouted them.
Questions got “telephoned” up and down the line as we worked our way around the base of Mount Antero. At Raspberry Creek, it took a minute to find the hidden water jug, but we were so grateful to top off before the heat of the day.
One more mountain flat mile brought us to the base of the moraine, which is a pile of rocks deposited in a ridge as the glaciers melted 10,000 years ago. We discussed and decided to make the 1,000 feet climb before stopping for lunch.
It was all downhill from there but in an extreme version: Hiking 1,500 feet down steep switchbacks and rock piles uses very different muscles than climbing uphill.
Towards the end, we passed one dog with a couple, and then another dog with a single guy. Chase was disappointed that the second dog was too shy to pet. Just a few minutes later, another dog came barreling down the trail with his owner running after him. Apparently, the two dogs did not make friends.
Finally, we made it to Bootleg Camp and Mrs. Borglum chucked off her shoes and socks in victory. This primitive campground sits a quarter mile off the road and 50 feet above Chalk Creek. After a rest, two leaders shuttled to get the other car that had been parked at the trailhead. The car’s battery was dead and wouldn’t hold a charge, so two leaders went on a mission to get it replaced.
For dessert, Kat had packed pudding and used the cold of the creek to help it set up. She really didn’t think she could do this last day, and we were so proud that she finished with style.
Day 9: At the lake
By Luke McMillin
We woke up at 7 a.m. to get ready for the day we had ahead of us. We made breakfast, cleaned up our site and set off for the day in the Suburbans. First, we drove to Hancock Lake, the longest and bumpiest ride of my entire life. Let’s just say, it was not a suitable ride for making friendship bracelets. Because the road got even bumpier, we parked and hiked a mile and a half up Hancock Lake.
At the lake, I sat and watched a marmot play with some kids while the rest of the group went fishing. After leaving the lake we went to Saint Elmo, a super cool ghost town I walked around the town, then sat and fed the hungry chipmunks.
After Saint Elmo we drove back to camp and started packing up the campsite. To end the day a group of us sat in one of the tents making friendship bracelets and playing cards before going to bed.
Day 10: Mountain Thoughts
By Camryn Buseman
Today, I woke up just like any other day, sprawled in a space surely too small for anyone to “sprawl.” I struggled awake, rolling side to side, as if I didn’t know I would crash into the two girls at my sides. But our chaos was warranted because for the past 10 days it had purely been us, a few others, and the wilderness.
Except today was not just any other day. Today, my mountain hopping menage and I had come to the end of our journey and we must return to the real world. And although we had duffled up our lives almost every morning, this morning left a bittersweet taste in my mouth. There was no doubt I was ready for a real bed and something other than oatmeal for breakfast, but the closeness of this group was something I was not ready to let go of. Regardless, we cooked our final oats, strategically stuffed full our well-loved sacks one more time, and gathered the last of our things into the cars we had almost forgotten about. Now at this point I was about ready to sink into a slumber to last to our final destination, but Mrs. Borglum still had a few tricks up her sleeve.
I popped some anti-nausea meds and endured the winding hills. I survived, barely. Once parked, it was a short hike to our lookout. And when I tell you I was not prepared for what I was about to see, I mean it wholeheartedly. I did not think the phrase “it took my breath away” could be used literally. I could turn in every direction and witness ranges enveloping the horizon in colors one could only dream of. Consider my breath deceased.
I felt many things; amazed, scared, excited, joyous, but most of all grateful. Grateful that I got to enjoy this moment. Grateful that I got the opportunity to spend a trip with beautiful souls who appreciate beautiful things. Grateful for a moment of perspective. Of all the places I could be in that moment, I was standing on top of a mountain. And from then on, each day I walk is in a new light.
Be grateful for every moment, don’t worry too much, and love living.
Thank you, wilderness family for the experience of a lifetime.