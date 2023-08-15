Editor’s note: This is the first in a two part series reporting on this year’s experiences. Each day’s journal entry is authored by a different student or teacher.
For the last 30 years, W-SR has hosted Wilderness Studies, a course and experience that provides students with an opportunity to leave home and cell phones behind to connect with others and nature. The high school course is offered every other year at W-SR and culminates with 10 days of hiking and sight-seeing in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.
Students learn about geology, hydrology, ecology, orienteering, and leave-no-trace camping practices. Before heading to Colorado, we had classroom sessions and a backpacking test run at Yellow River State Forest April 30 to May 1. It was still chilly and rained most of the time but had a great learning experience.
Leaders emphasized the importance of self-awareness: How much water did you drink? What frustrates you? Are your feet sore, or just tired? That experience clarified what one really needs, (like a good raincoat, and layers of clothing) and what one really doesn’t need (a plate, several changes of clothes). Along the way, we identified plants, talked about the geology of Iowa’s Driftless Area, practiced topographic map reading and minor first-aid scenarios, and picked up litter.
My favorite part of leading this experience is seeing how much everyone grows through the challenge.
Like the students, I challenge myself. I try to ask better questions, try new trails, and share more of myself with students. I am so very grateful for my three leaders, Bremer County Naturalist Heather Gamm, Brad Schmidt, and Mike Schlumbohm who contribute unique and complementary strengths.
Each participant was tasked with journaling each day and sharing one day’s journal entry with the public. These journal entries and may be broken into two editions.
Day 1: Whitewater Rafting, Marshall Pass, and O’Haver Lake
By Chase Holthaus
Tuesday was our first day in Colorado. With an early start, we were able to get to the river for whitewater rafting on time. Gearing up included wetsuits, booties, splash jackets, life jackets, and helmets.
Our group was split in two boats and rafting was a blast. Everyone was having fun, and no one had gotten tossed out of the raft…yet. About halfway through, we took a break and did some cliff jumping into water so cold it took our breath away!
We hopped back into the rafts and headed towards the big Class 3 rapids. After the last rapid, we rounded a corner, and a “small bump” knocked two of our leaders from the second raft! The group worked to get them back in the raft.
We finished our journey midday and ate our picnic lunch riverside.
We loaded up the school cars and headed to Marshall Pass, on the bumpiest road ever. When we got up close to the summit, snow started to appear. We hiked about a mile at 11,000 feet and noticed how the altitude affected everyone.
We loaded up and headed to O’Haver Lake for a beautiful view, and fishing. I was able to hook two brook trout. From there, it was back to camp, with time to cook our dinner.
Day 2: Great Sand Dunes National Park
By Mike Schlumbohm, W-SR HS Spanish Teacher
After the anticipation of Sunday’s short night and the adrenaline rush of yesterday’s whitewater rafting adventure, today’s 6 a.m. wake-up call seemed a little more difficult.
Fortunately, we had an easy start with a two-hour drive to Great Sand Dunes National Park. So, after oatmeal and packing our day bags, we hopped into the Suburbans (The “burbs”) and headed out. We are still getting used to the road to/from our campsite that makes an Iowa Grade B maintenance road like a smooth drive.
Once on the highway, we drove between the Saguache Range and the Sangre de Cristo Range. This high plain, situated at an elevation of 8,200 feet, was much greener than in 2021 and full of life. We saw prairie dogs, antelope, and white donkeys. We saw prickly pear cactus in bloom and a green bushy plant that Mrs. Borglum said was sagebrush, which I had always pictured as brown. We also passed an “Alien Observation” Site and Museum, which gave all of us a good laugh but a little letdown since we were not going.
Finally, we could see the Great Sand Dunes pretty well and turned off of the highway. The Dunes looked like they were about five minutes away, but we had 25 to 30 minutes to drive. We still haven’t gotten used to the scale of the mountains. I honestly don’t think 12 months, let alone 12 days, is enough to wrap my brain around that.
The Great Sand Dunes were originally sediment that washed from several streams into an ancient lake in the San Luis Valley. Volcanic activity drained the lake through subterranean fissures and over millennia, the prevailing winds carried that sediment across San Luis Valley and deposited it at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Covering an area of about 30 square miles, the highest dunes reach 750 feet above the valley floor and can shift several feet in one day.
Day 3 – Hikes around and in Salida, Colorado
By Averie Freeman
Waking at 7 a.m. felt like sleeping in after the last few days. Since we were still at base camp, we made omelets by boiling cheese, ham, and vegetables in a bag. We found it hard to tell when the eggs were done.
With breakfast made and cleaned up, and day packs readied, we left at 9 a.m. for a day hike on Salida’s S-Mountain. The mountain bears a large “S” in white-painted stones. We took the Frontside Trail, with its switchbacks up the front of S-Mountain with great views of the Collegiate Peaks. We saw several species of cacti, and practiced trail etiquette: We are a big group, so we step aside for bikers and faster hikers.
We got to the “Lil” Rattler Trail, and then took the Backbone Trail to the Lower Sand Dunes Trail, a hike of around 4 miles. The hot hike ended with a sprinkle of rain that felt good.
We had a picnic lunch at Riverside Park, across the street from S-Mountain and had time to explore Salida for about three hours. We started together with ice cream at a local shop then split up to check out stores with Colorado stuff, buying souvenirs for family and friends. Meeting back at Riverside Park, we had time to use our phones to call our families before going to a place called the Boathouse for supper. We sat together and shared lots of emotions about heading into the woods the next day.
Back at camp it was time to think and organize backpacks. Then we played some cards in our tent and went to bed.