Willem Potter from Bremer County, was awarded the Iowa Banker Association – Northeast 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on Sunday, June 5 in Ames.
Ninety-five Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $124,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Over 454 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Willem has participated in communications day, service projects, and various committees. 4-H has inspired a passion for learning in Willem and will attend Iowa State University to pursue his goal of receiving a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Industrial Engineering.
“When I was very young, the idea of giving a presentation or talking to strangers was frightening. One thing that 4-H has done for me, for which I am very grateful, is to push me out of my comfort zone,” says Potter.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
The Iowa Bankers Association 4-H Scholarship provides $500 scholarships to Iowa 4-H members in each of the Iowa Bankers Association’s six regions across the state of Iowa. Recipients must plan to attend any two- or four-year public or private college or university in the state of Iowa.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org