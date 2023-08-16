William(Bill) Michael Bright, 77 of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, August 15th after a year long battle with Bladder Cancer.
A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at Crosspoint Church in Waverly (215 3rd St NW, the NW entrance is handicap accessible). A time of fellowship will follow the service from 5-7 p.m.
Bill was born October 17, 1945 in East Rockaway, New York. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served during Vietnam. After the Navy, Bill worked for Northwestern Bell (Qwest) until his retirement. He also held a “Masters of Theology” degree from Kingsway University and Theological Seminary.
Bill married the love of his life, Sandra Kemp, in 1968. They resided in Waverly most of their marriage. They raised three children; Mike, Stephanie, and Sarah. Bill loved playing guitar, spending time outside, helping at church, and visiting with family and friends. Bill enjoyed volunteering, whether through a formal organization or helping a friend. He was a volunteer firefighter and certified scuba diver for many years where he was part of starting and being involved with the Waverly Water Rescue Unit.
Bill was always up for a fun adventure accompanied with lots of laughter. When the grandkids visited, their days would be filled with riding four-wheelers, building tree forts, exploring the woods, kayaking, and many other activities they could easily talk grandpa into. Bill also enjoyed many adventures with friends. From Scuba Diving in the Bahama’s to Backpacking and Canoeing in the Boundary Waters, Bill loved an adventure.
Bill accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he was in his 30’s. His love for people and servant’s heart were apparent in how he served others. He especially enjoyed serving in church. Bill was a talented musician and played guitar and bass on the worship team until he was no longer able. Bill and Sandra were actively involved in the Waverly Christian Fellowship for many years, and they were actively involved in Crosspoint Church in Waverly until present time. Many dear friendships were developed in both churches.
Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra of Waverly; Mike(Jenny) Bright of Allison, Stephanie(Steve) Thoen of Glenwood, MN; Sarah(Scott) Duit of Rochester, MN; ten grandchildren William(Cari) Lee, Elizabeth Bright, Kristianna Bright, Meghan(Nathan) Kramer, Myranda Thoen, Macabe Thoen, Makena Thoen, Andrew(Cassidy) Duit, Myles Duit, Josiah Duit; 2 great-grandchildren Layton Lee and Brecken Lee.
Bill will be dearly missed by family and friends, but we are comforted in knowing he is home with our Lord Jesus Christ. Matthew 25:23 “...Well done, good and faithful servant!”