On Feb. 21, Williams & Company released an audit report on the City of Waverly, Iowa for the year ended June 30, 2022. In the report, Williams & Company recommended to City officials that the City perform administrative reviews of staff’s accounting work. The City agreed with the auditors’ recommendation and is making the necessary changes.
Williams & Company reported that the City of Waverly governmental fund type revenues totaled $16,207,348 for the year ended June 30, 2022; a 7.50% decrease from 2021. The revenues included $11,031,612 in taxes, $1,395,173 in road use tax funds, and $1,936,636 in other intergovernmental revenues.
Governmental fund type expenditures for the year totaled $28,580,185; a 10.65% increase from the prior year, which included $3,260,054 for public safety, $1,713,490 for public works, $9,874 for health and social services, $3,280,686 for culture and recreation, $789,661 for community and economic development, $778,777 for general government, $14,068,159 for capital projects and $4,679,484 for debt service.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the City Administrator’s office.