James Scott Willis, 49, of Waverly, passed away April 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with brain cancer since July 2019. The Waverly-Shell Rock tennis team recently assembled chemo care kits in his memory.
Willis served as the head tennis coach for men and women at Wartburg College for six seasons ending in 2007, according to his obituary, in the April 27, 2021, Waverly Independent.
“Jim was a devoted husband and father, a loyal brother and son, and a great friend to many,” his obituary reads.
He volunteered in the Waverly area, including coaching his kids in several of their youth sports, chairing the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Development; and serving on the Waverly Economic Development Commission.
“Jim embraced the Waverly community completely and left a lasting impact on the many lives he touched,” according to the obituary.
Willis came to Waverly in 2001 to work in employee benefits at 1st Insurance Services in Waverly, becoming very passionate about health insurance and employee benefits.
Willis branched off in 2015 to start his own business Willis Benefits, partnering in 2017 with the Group Benefit Partners family.
A 1990 graduate of Camanche High School, Willis was a four-year letter winner in tennis, also earning letters basketball and football.