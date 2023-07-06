CASCADE - After not winning back-to-back games all season, the Denver baseball team is peaking at the perfect time.
On Thursday night, the streaking Cyclones travelled to Cascade to take on Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli in the District 5 quarterfinals and they were able to come away with a quality 7-3 victory.
"We are doing a lot of things good at the right time," head coach Dustin Rewerts said. "We are figuring some things out that we've talked about all year. Execution and the little things was the key and doing those things at the right time has been huge.
"Our top two pitchers are doing really well right now and with how the schedule works out, we are able to utilize both of them."
The Cyclones were able to get on the board first, but S-F-T responded and the game was tied 1-1 after the first inning.
In the fourth, S-F-T was able to take the 2-1 lead, but that's when the Cyclone bats really heated up.
Denver was able to cross six runs in the top of the fifth to blow the game open and they led 7-2 after five.
"We knew that Sumner was banged up a little bit," Rewerts said. "Their top two pitchers were out with injury and we knew that we were facing their number three guy. He threw a lot of pitches in the first inning and he came back and threw a lot of pitches in the second inning as well.
"The fifth inning we talked about not being super aggressive and get up on the plate and grind out at-bats. We did that and their pitcher got really flustered and struggled to find the zone. A big double from Logan Hanlin to clear the bases was key."
Chase McEwan was 1-6 on the mound entering Thursday's contest, but the stuff has been there all season long and he found it at the perfect time. He threw seven innings with three strikeouts, one earned run and just one walk.
With the Cyclones being a very young team, having underclassmen leaders like McEwan has been the key to success as of late.
"We've talked with a bunch of the sophomores on what being a leader looks like," Rewerts said. "In that, we've talked about what being a leader looks like for us and for the team and what they can do for the team.
"Chase is figuring some things out now and he's been working at it. He's asked a lot of questions, he's asked how he's doing and he has come a long way. It's hard when you only have one senior and then ask those underclassmen to be leaders when they haven't had to be in other sports. When things didn't go his way last night, his mound presence didn't change at all and he stayed constant the whole time."
Win in July, or WIJ, has been Denver's montra for the last two season and it has been a slow burning learning process for everyone involved and it is finally starting to pay off with some wins in July.
"We started it last season, but things didn't quite go our way last year," Rewerts said. "We talked to the guys about how July matters. Obviously you want to rack up wins during the other months, but I've said that playoff time is when you want to play your best baseball.
"Everything from mid-February until the first practice and games has led up to this point and for these games right here. We've done some things wrong and screwed up, the coaches have messed up, but everyone's job is to learn and fix mistakes by the end of the season. I think the guys are starting to buy in and the lumps are all worth it."
Denver will take on Cascade on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.