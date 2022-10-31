The Winter Lights Parade is set to light up Waverly for the third year in a row. In the fall of 2020, Kristin Happel reached out to Stephanie Yoder to see if Yoder wanted to pair up and tackle a new idea. That idea was the Waverly Lights Parade. Yoder readily agreed and a new tradition was born. Emerging out of the need to bring some holiday cheer during a time of social distancing and cancelled holiday events, the parade has grown in popularity, with viewers coming from as far as two hours away. This year’s parade will be Sunday, December 4, beginning at 5 p.m.
After being a two-person parade-planning crew for the past two years, Happel and Yoder recruited some other local women to help out for the 2022 parade. Erin Johnson, Brett Dane, and Sara O’Brien have joined in the fun and taken on roles for fundraising, parade recruitment, and Facebook posts.
Happel said, “The parade continues to grow and it’s been so humbling to see the community embrace it and make it a Waverly tradition. Stephanie and I needed more hands on deck since it does continue to grow, and these women have been a total blessing to work with.”
On joining the planning effort, Dane said, “I have loved the parade the last two years. I hope it lasts forever. My favorite thing is seeing the kids’ faces.”
This year will again feature goody bags. Goody bags contain enough toys, candy, and coupons for 2-3 kids and in the past have included cookie dough mix, a cookie cutter, candy, glow-in-the-dark toys, and coupons for local food and entertainment. There will be a small change in bags this year. The same as last year, there will be three hundred bags distributed. One hundred fifty bags will be handed out per distribution time. The change this year will be that families unable to make the distribution times can reserve a bag for five dollars. Proceeds will be split between next year’s parade and Riptide Community Closet. Bag distribution will be in the Waverly pool parking lot on Friday, December 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To reserve a bag, email Waverlyparade@gmail.com. Bags are one per family. Goody bags are stocked by community donations, so if you would like to make a donation email waverlyparade@gmail.com or message us on Facebook on the Waverly Winter Lights Parade page. Follow the Facebook page for the most current information.
Last year’s parade boasted 29 lighted floats, with themes ranging from teachers in pajamas on Christmas break, to singing princesses, to festive farm equipment. This year organizers are on track to sign up even more parade floats, but they are looking for more local groups, churches, and businesses to join in. According to O’Brien, reaching out and asking people to join- whether with donations or a float- is the hardest part of the parade-planning process. The committee reaches out to over 150 organizations.
To sign up a float, send us an email or a message on the Facebook page. There is no entry fee and the parade route takes roughly one hour. As was the case with the last two years, no candy or other items will be allowed to be handed out during the parade out of safety concerns.
Yoder sums it up nicely: “I love seeing the excitement of the kids. Christmas is such a special time and I love seeing the community and families come together.”
The parade line-up starts on First Street Southwest. The route will stay the same as last year with one small change. Parade organizers request no parking on Fifth Avenue Southwest to the east of Fourth Street. Some parade floats are very wide and with cars parked on both sides of a narrow street, the floats don’t fit. For those wondering where to park, the parade will go by the pool parking lot, high school parking lot, and Willow Lawn Mall parking lot.