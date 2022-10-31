Lights Parade members

L-R- front row: Stephanie Yoder, Brett Dane. Back row: Kristin Happel, Sara O’Brien, Erin Johnson.

The Winter Lights Parade is set to light up Waverly for the third year in a row. In the fall of 2020, Kristin Happel reached out to Stephanie Yoder to see if Yoder wanted to pair up and tackle a new idea. That idea was the Waverly Lights Parade. Yoder readily agreed and a new tradition was born. Emerging out of the need to bring some holiday cheer during a time of social distancing and cancelled holiday events, the parade has grown in popularity, with viewers coming from as far as two hours away. This year’s parade will be Sunday, December 4, beginning at 5 p.m.

After being a two-person parade-planning crew for the past two years, Happel and Yoder recruited some other local women to help out for the 2022 parade. Erin Johnson, Brett Dane, and Sara O’Brien have joined in the fun and taken on roles for fundraising, parade recruitment, and Facebook posts.