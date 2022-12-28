As our temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up! Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible!.
Automobile accidents can require up to 50 red blood cell units and Cancer patients are the number one recipient of all blood products. 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.
Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. Appointments Encouraged.
Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Denver Community Center — 100 Washington Street.
Fairbank Community Blood Drive, Jan. 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fairbank American Legion — Legion Hall, 109 E. Main St.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to 157 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community.