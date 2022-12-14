DES MOINES, IOWA – As our temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up! Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible!.

Automobile accidents can require up to 50 red blood cell units and Cancer patients are the number one recipient of all blood products. 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.