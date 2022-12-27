Frosty temps and racing winds are never a welcome forecast, but that’s what the weather looked like as Christmas 2022 neared on Thursday and Friday.
What was expected to be a “once-in-a-generation” winter storm, turned out to be memorable with disruptions around the country, like power outages, event cancellations and airport nightmares with thousands of canceled flights.
In Waverly, the city operated in winter mode. Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett urged motorists to drive with the conditions in mind and not to use cruise control.
Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a warning to remind employers to protect their employees, especially those working in construction, agriculture and from the dangers of stress and cold.
Under its Winter Weather tab, OSHA listed the following dangers of cold weather.
The common types of cold stress are:
Normal body temperature (98.6°F) drops to 95°F or less.
Mild Symptoms: alert but shivering.
Moderate to Severe Symptoms: shivering stops; confusion; slurred speech; heart rate/breathing slow; loss of consciousness; death.
Body tissues freeze, e.g., hands and feet. Can occur at temperatures above freezing, due to wind chill. May result in amputation.
Symptoms: numbness, reddened skin develops gray/white patches, feels firm/hard, and may blister.
Trench Foot (also known as Immersion Foot)
Non-freezing injury to the foot, caused by lengthy exposure to wet and cold environment. Can occur at air temperature as high as 60°F, if feet are constantly wet.
Symptoms: redness, swelling, numbness, and blisters.